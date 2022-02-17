Park Plaza mall valued at $30M in settlement with Pulaski County assessor's office

The value of Park Plaza shopping mall was reduced 40% and its new owners will be refunded about $500,000 as part of an agreement reached between the prominent midtown Little Rock retail development's former owners and the Pulaski County assessor's office.

The value of the mall, which doesn't include the flagship Dillard's Department Stores spaces, fell from $50 million to $30 million under the terms of the agreement filed Monday in Pulaski Count Circuit Court.

The county settled a similar case involving the Outlets at Little Rock in which the development at the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange saw its value fall even further to $34.3 million. The figure was 43% smaller than its original assessment of $61,050,000 that the former owner challenged.

The order, also filed this week in circuit court, said the owner was owed a refund of $374,500.

The agreements come several months after the county settled another challenge to the their assessments brought by Walmart Stores Inc. for their eight properties in Pulaski County. They fell a collective $19.3 million in value and are worth less than $124 million, a 13.5% drop. What the company was owed in refunds wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

Those involved on both sides of the litigation say the settlements reflect the ongoing consumer shift from shopping in stores to browsing through online retail sites.

The previous assessed value of Park Plaza and the Outlets of Little Rock rivaled that of the new Amazon.com fulfillment center at the Port of Little Rock, which opened last year. The assessor's office lists its appraisal at $111.7 million, but it might be worth more. A similarly sized fulfillment center the company operates in North Little Rock was bought for $169 million.

William K. Elias, a lawyer for the previous Park Plaza ownership, declined to speak directly on the case, but said the falling values of traditional retail establishments are hiding in plain sight.

"You can see the effect of online shopping -- e-commerce -- on retail establishments and retail real estate. It's a phenomena going on all across the country," Elias said in interview.

Joe Thompson, chief administrator for Pulaski County Assessor Janet Troutman Ward's office, said the county settled for two reasons.

First there was a fear if the cases did go to trial, a judge or jury would reduce the value even further, he said. But they also saw the same issues that Elias did.

"With the changes that have been happening in retail, especially large retail and how they are earning less not only with covid but with online vendors and that kind of thing, it did appear [the value] needed to be lowered," Thompson said.

Park Plaza's previous owner filed for bankruptcy more than a year ago. CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tenn., eventually emerged from bankruptcy but without Park Plaza, one of more than 100 malls the company once had in its portfolio.

The lender foreclosed on the property over a past-due loan totaling $99.4 million obtained by a CBL affiliate called Park Plaza Mall CMBS, LLC, which said in court papers that Park Plaza didn't generate enough income to make the required loan payments.

Park Plaza was sold at auction to its lender last fall. It continues to operate under its court-ordered receiver, the Woodmont Co., which continues to market available space for lease on its website.

The mall covers 547,000 square feet, including the two Dillard's locations that bookend the mall that were not part of the sale.