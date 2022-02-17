Pieces of peace: Members of QUILT find joy in creation

Learn more

QUILT of Northwest Arkansas

Quilters United In Learning Together was formed in 1985 “to promote the appreciation of the rich heritage of the art of quilting and to enhance each members own quilting skills and knowledge. It shall also be the purpose of this organization to expand and enrich the art of quilting for future generations.”

"A quilt, according to the definition used at quilt shows, has three layers. It has a top, it has a back, and it has a batting [or] some kind of an inner layer," Laura Speer says. Like that definition, QUILT also has three layers: philanthropy, education and camaraderie.

"Everything we do is to support people and educate people about quilts," adds Speer, who is president of Quilters United In Learning Together of Northwest Arkansas.

Speer explains that she started quilting around 1975 in time for the bicentennial in 1976.

"There was a lot of focus on what they called, you know, historical arts and that kind of stuff, and quilting, they brought quilting back up," she says. "I actually went to a hardware store that had a craft section, and they had these old quilt books. This was back when people were still doing everything by hand. I bought a craft book on the Kansas City quilts [based on patterns published by the Kansas City Star newspaper] ... I bought two or three of those booklets."

She adds that having her first child also inspired her to make more quilts, and while she traveled with her husband -- who was in the Army -- still more quilts were made.

"That's what brings a lot of people into quilting is somebody who's having a baby and they want to make a quilt," she says. "And then they make one quilt and they go, 'Oh, I kind of like this,' and they make another quilt, and then you turn around and all of a sudden you realize you've made like 80 quilts." She went to say that after she'd given quilts to all of her family members, she decided to start giving them to the community.

"We moved to Fayetteville in 2010. And I probably joined [QUILT] about 2011. I was still working, I was a librarian, and so I didn't go [to meetings] as much. I've been really active in the last five years," she says.

QUILT came together in 1985. "We still have, I think, four or five of the original members, still coming to our meetings," Speer notes. "We have some members who are constantly, constantly producing quilts, and we have some members who come because they love quilts and they don't necessarily quilt." Speer estimates the group has about 100 members who share their love of quilting and philanthropy through the guild's Cuddly Quilts program.

"We have two of our members that oversee it," Speer notes. In the last year, Speer estimates that they have "given away right at 160 quilts of all different sizes. And they've gone to [local] police departments and nonprofits, like Peace at Home and Ronald McDonald House," and other organizations like Magdalene Serenity House and local senior centers. In addition to the quilts, they also make stockings and other Christmas-themed crafts for seniors around Christmas time.

"We love to quilt. We like learning about quilting. We like doing quilting, and we like sharing our quilts with the community," Speer concludes.

Speer is very enthusiastic about the classes offered by the guild. Although most of their classes take place now over Zoom because of the pandemic, Speer reveals that they are planning to bring in five national teachers this year so that guild members can extend their knowledge about other techniques.

"Amy Bradley's coming this summer. She does big appliqué in really fun, animal portraits, and also, pictures of quilters," Speer shares. "She's going to be talking and showing how to do better machine appliqué. We're bringing in Barb Vedder (New England). She does really quirky house projects where they don't look like houses, every one of them is different. So it's more about helping people expand their knowledge of quilts, and to help support them in whatever it is that they're doing and to learn new techniques."

QUILT is also hoping to extend their knowledge to community members who want to know more about quilting.

"We have not done this since covid started, but we also were providing lessons if a group would approach us," she continues. "We did a bunch of quilt classes about three or four years ago at Farmington in one of the schools. And there is one of our members in Springdale who teaches free quilting lessons at her house for the Girl Scouts. So, you know, we just do all kinds of different things to increase knowledge about quilting, but also to share quilting with other people."

The beginner classes aren't just for kids either. The guild is open to people with all levels of understanding, and members of the guild are willing to share their knowledge with each other whether the group is getting together for "cuddly sew days" in which members and others work on "cuddly quilts" together or "another set of programs called Super Saturdays which are inexpensive," Speer adds. Information on the guild's classes and events are on their Facebook page and website, quiltguildnwa.com.

The pandemic obviously put a pause on quilt shows, but some of the quilters were able to get together for a trunk show to share their projects with one another on Jan. 27 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Springdale.

"Our last quilt show was in 2019, pre-covid. I think the last time we had 300 quilts, but what we do is they'll they enter their quilts in specific categories. We bring in national judges who judge and give people ideas about what they can do to make it better and tell them what they've done," Speer says. "Our next one is in 2023."

In the meantime, quilting is both a creative and soothing outlet for Speer.

"It's how I express myself. But it's also kind of a zen place for me because when I sit down at the sewing machine ... you kind of have to stop thinking about other stuff. Or you don't have to but if you don't, you'll screw up," she explains. "You're making something beautiful that you know will keep somebody warm."

Three other members of QUILT talk about their art in this Q&A. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Melissa Belman

Fayetteville

Q. How long have you practiced quilting?

A. Approaching three years this February.

Q. Why does quilting appeal to you?

A. I love that there's some repetition within the process, but always opportunities to learn new skills to, try new patterns, and lest I forget, the fabrics. I love that you can take the same pattern with different fabrics, and the outcome can look completely different. I also love the sense of accomplishment after making something from nothing.

Q. What kind of quilting techniques or styles do you favor?

A. I generally machine piece my quilts, meaning I cut the fabric shapes and then use my sewing machine to stitch it back together (versus doing so by hand). I also love foundational paper piecing, which is a method of patchwork piercing that uses a piece of paper to stabilize the quilt block during construction. It can be used to create extremely precise points and shapes that would be more challenging to do with traditional piecing. For instance, this year I want to take a photo of my dog that I converted into a pattern and make a quilt that looks like my dog. I would describe myself as a modern quilter, meaning that I love using bright, bold colors, often improvise and use negative space, and my quilts are functional -- I want them to be well used and well loved.

It's never too early or too late to try out a new hobby. I never would have described myself as creative person growing up, but I've found that creativity lies within all of us. I dabbled in a number of crafts from knitting and crocheting, to taking acrylic painting classes and then later creating shirts and projects using vinyl. But when I found quilting, I knew I struck a passion area.

Rose Lawrence

Springdale

Q. How long have you practiced quilting?

A. I started making quilts probably in the late '70s beginning with doll and baby quilts for my children. I know I really got more into quilts when I moved to Arkansas in 1984.

Q. Why does quilting appeal to you?

A. My aunt Alice lived in Nebraska and was probably my biggest influence into quilting as she had sewn and made quilts all her life -- and what beautiful quilts they were! I couldn't wait to learn to sew like she did and make quilts, just praying they were as pretty.

I love the planning process, thinking of who I might want to make one for, whether it is one of my grandchildren or other family members or just one for me. I'm a fabraholic -- if that is a word ... I love all parts of making the quilt but especially picking out beautiful fabrics and patterns. Then seeing the joy on the faces of the ones you gave a quilt to just makes me so happy. I love giving and this is what I do.

Q. What kind of quilting techniques or styles do you favor? Will you briefly describe the technique and the style for our readers?

A. I am more of a traditional quilter, I guess, I love old and new patterns, but [I'm] not so much on modern style. I love the piecing process, and I also love the applique process in blocks. I just love quilts. I have found applique to be fun to play with and have done some, nothing fancy. ... For me quilting is my sanity, and my sewing room is my happy place as it is for many others. I make what pleases me and hope and pray that the person I'm giving it too loves it as much as I did making it for them. It makes my heart happy when I can give someone a quilt that I've poured so much love into.

Betty Taylor

Springdale

Q. How long have you practiced quilting?

A. I have been quilting since the late 1990s, but I didn't devote as much time to it as I wanted until 2013, when I retired from Walmart. My husband passed away in 2013 also, so quilting is what healed my heart.

Q. Why does quilting appeal to you?

A. The creativity of quilting is what really grabbed me. Quilting is an art form, and it quickly became my passion. I absolutely love it. I love putting the colors together to create something awesome to look at. I've given most of all my quilts away, but I've been able to keep a few for myself.

My mother was a quilter, and she taught me a lot, and I've also learned from others in the quilt guild and also from taking classes every chance I get. I go on a lot of retreats, and we quilt all day for several days. The camaraderie is awesome. I've made many friends that are quilters. Quilters are happy people.

Q. What kind of quilting techniques or styles do you favor?

A. Applique, scrap quilting, color wash quilting, paper-piecing, you name it and I will try it. I like a challenge. I don't like to be bored, so I pretty much keep busy with my quilting 24/7. I have other hobbies that I like to do. I oil paint, and I have sold quite a few in the past. I also crochet my Paradise Dolls and, of course, cross-stitch. My hands are usually busy doing something most of the time.

Betty Taylor talks about a quilt held up by Melissa Belman during a Jan. 27 trunk show hosted by QUILT. (Courtesy photo)



Betty Taylor shows a quilt. (Courtesy Photo)



Melissa Belman shows a quilt during a Jan. 27 trunk show hosted by Q.U.I.L.T. Guild of NWA at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Springdale. (Courtesy photo)



“I love that there’s some repetition within the process, but always opportunities to learn new skills to, try new patterns, and lest I forget, the fabrics,” says Melissa Belman. “I love that you can take the same pattern with different fabrics, and the outcome can look completely different. I also love the sense of accomplishment after making something from nothing.” (Courtesy photo)



Laura Speer (from left), Sandi Johnson, Diana Haxel and Sandi Vetter pause at a quilt retreat. (Courtesy photo)

