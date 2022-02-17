Sections
Police: Man found shot to death in Pine Bluff park

by Byron Tate | Today at 8:43 a.m.
FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A man was found shot to death on Wednesday night in Pine Bluff, police said.

At about 11:30 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Short Third Avenue and Grant Street in reference to a call of gunshots in the area, a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department states. Soon after, the body of an unidentified man with gunshot wounds was found in a park, the release states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner’s office and will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact their detective division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. This is the city’s fifth homicide of 2022, according to the release.




