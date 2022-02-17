Prep Basketball Roundup

4A-1 CONFERENCE

at Pea Ridge

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 W5 Prairie Grove 43, E4 Berryville 37 (G)

GAME 2 E4 Shiloh Christian 54, W5 Gentry 30 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 E3 Shiloh Christian 60, W4 Pea Ridge 48 (G)

GAME 4 E3 Harrison 57, W4 Prairie Grove 22 (B)

GAME 5 Prairie Grove 57, W3 Gravette 41 (G)

GAME 6 Shiloh Christian 56, W3 Pea Ridge 46 (B)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 7 W2 Gentry 55, Shiloh Christian 47 (G)

GAME 8 Harrison 59, W2 Gravette 46 (B)

GAME 9 Prairie Grove 48, E2 Huntsville 29 (G)

GAME 10 Shiloh Christian 59, E2 Huntsville 51 (B)

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Gentry vs. E1 Harrison (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Harrison vs. E1 Berryville (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 13 Prairie Grove vs. W1 Farmington (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 14 Shiloh Christian vs. W1 Farmington (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 15 Third-place game (G), 2 p.m.

GAME 16 Third-place game (B), 3:30 p.m.

GAME 17 Girls championship, 5 p.m.

GAME 18 Boys championship, 6:30 p.m.

——————

4A-4 CONFERENCE

Saturday, Feb. 12

GAME 1 No. 7 Ozark 38, No. 6 Heber Springs 20 (B)

at Subiaco Academy

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 2 No. 5 Ozark 40, No. 4 Clarksville 39, OT (G)

GAME 3 No. 5 Pottsville 48, No. 4 Clarksville 43 (B)

GAME 4 No. 3 Dardanelle 46, No. 6 Heber Springs 36 (G)

GAME 5 No. 3 Dardanelle 37, Ozark 29 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 6 No. 1 Pottsville vs. Ozark (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 7 No. 1 Morrilton vs. Pottsville (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 2 Morrilton vs. Dardanelle (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 2 Subiaco vs. Dardanelle (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 10 Girls championship, 5 p.m.

GAME 11 Boys championship, 6:30 p.m.

——————

3A-1 CONFERENCE

at Lincoln

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 6 Green Forest 54, No. 7 Lincoln 38 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Greenland 66, No. 6 Lincoln 58 (B), 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 No. 3 Elkins 48, Green Forest 33 (G)

GAME 4 No. 3 Valley Springs 67, Greenland 48 (B)

GAME 5 No. 5 Greenland 41, No. 4 West Fork 33 (G)

GAME 6 No. 4 West Fork 58, No. 5 Green Forest 56 (B)

at home of No. 1 seed

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 7 No. 1 Bergman 61, Greenland 12 (G)

GAME 8 No. 2 Valley Springs 55, Elkins 23(G)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 9 No. 1 Elkins vs. West Fork (B), 6 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Bergman vs. Valley Springs (B), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Girls championship — Bergman vs. Valley Springs, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 12 Boys championship, 6 p.m.

——————

3A-4 CONFERENCE

at Cedarville

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 7 Cedarville 37, No. 6 Paris 36 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Cossatot River 70, No. 6 Booneville 54 (B)

GAME 3 No. 5 Hackett 48, No. 8 Waldron 32 (G)

GAME 4 No. 5 Paris 58, No. 8 Danville 29 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 5 Cedarville 28, No. 3 Cossatot River 25 (G)

GAME 6 No. 3 Charleston 48, Cossatot River 31 (B)

GAME 7 No. 4 Charleston 31, Hackett 24 (G)

GAME 8 Paris 39, No. 4 Hackett 35 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 9 No. 1 Booneville vs. Charleston (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 1 Waldron vs. Paris (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 2 Danville vs. Cedarville (G), 6 p.m.

GAME 12 No. 2 Cedarville vs. Charleston (B), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 13 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 14 Boys championship, 7:15 p.m.

——————

3A-5 CONFERENCE

at Two Rivers

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 5 Perryville 58, No. 8 Two Rivers 31 (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 2 No. 5 Perryville 68, No. 8 Two Rivers 51 (B)

GAME 3 No. 6 Dover 46, No. 7 Jessieville 42 (G)

GAME 4 No. 6 Dover 49, No. 7 Atkins 34 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 5 Perryville 71, No. 4 Baptist Prep 66 (G)

GAME 6 Perryville 44, No. 4 Jessieville 40 (B)

GAME 7 No. 3 Atkins 52, Dover 38 (G)

GAME 8 No. 3 Lamar 54, Dover 43 (B)

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GAME 9 No. 1 Lamar 67, Perryville 48 (G)

GAME 10 No. 1 Baptist Prep 34, Perryville 29 (B)

GAME 11 No. 2 Mayflower 55, Atkins 48 (G)

GAME 12 No. 2 Mayflower 52, Lamar 47 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 13 Girls championship — Lamar vs. Mayflower, 6 p.m.

GAME 14 Boys championship — Baptist Prep vs. Mayflower, 7:30 p.m.

——————

2A-1 CONFERENCE

at Flippin

Saturday, Feb. 12

GAME 1 No. 9 Yellville-Summit 58, No. 8 Haas Hall-Bentonville 25 (B)

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 2 No. 4 Alpena 69, No. 8 Haas Hall-Bentonville 17 (G)

GAME 3 Yellville-Summit 76, No. 5 Life Way Christian 75, OT (B)

GAME 4 No. 5 Life Way Christian 46, No. 7 Decatur 18 (G)

GAME 5 No. 7 Decatur 66, No. 6 Arkansas Arts Academy 65 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 6 Life Way Christian 67, Alpena 41 (G)

GAME 7 No. 3 Cotter 46, Decatur 36 (B)

GAME 8 No. 3 Yellville-Summit 43, No. 6 Eureka Springs 42 (G)

GAME 9 No. 4 Alpena 66, Yellville-Summit 40 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 10 No. 1 Flippin vs. Life Way Christian (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 1 Eureka Springs vs. Alpena (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 12 No. 2 Cotter vs. Yellville-Summit (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 13 No. 2 Flippin vs. Cotter (B), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 14 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 15 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

——————

2A-4 CONFERENCE

at Mountainburg

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 7 Magazine 53, No. 6 Johnson County Westside 42 (G)

GAME 2 No. 7 Johnson County Westside 57, No. 6 FS Future School 43 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 3 No. 4 FS Future School 50, No. 5 Lavaca 37 (G)

GAME 4 No. 4 Magazine 45, No. 5 Mansfield 43 (B)

GAME 5 No. 3 Acorn 53, Magazine 34 (G)

GAME 6 No. 3 Mountainburg 64, Johnson County Westside 38 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 7 No. 1 Mansfield vs. FS Future School (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 1 Lavaca vs. Magazine (B), 5:15 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 2 Mountainburg vs. Acorn (G), 6:30 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Acorn vs. Mountainburg (B), 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 12 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

——————

1A-1 WEST CONFERENCE

at Mulberry

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 5 Founders Classical Academy 61, No. 8 Haas Hall-Rogers 53 (B)

GAME 2 No. 6 The New School 52, No. 7 Haas Hall-Rogers 24 (G)

GAME 3 No. 6 St. Paul 48, No. 7 Thaden School 21 (B)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 4 No. 4 Mulberry 26, No. 5 Ozark Catholic 24 (G)

GAME 5 No. 4 Mulberry 54, Founders Classic Academy 45 (B)

GAME 6 No. 3 Thaden School 60, The New School 47 (G)

GAME 7 No. 3 Ozark Catholic 64, St. Paul 47 (B)

Thursday, Feb. 17

GAME 8 No. 1 St. Paul vs. Mulberry (G), 4 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 1 The New School vs. Mulberry (B), 5:30 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 County Line vs. Thaden School (G), 7 p.m.

GAME 11 No. 2 County Line vs. Ozark Catholic (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 12 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 13 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

——————

1A-1 EAST CONFERENCE

at Western Grove

Monday, Feb. 14

GAME 1 No. 6 Deer def. No. 7 Mount Judea by forfeit (G)

GAME 2 No. 6 Deer 63, No. 7 Mount Judea 49 (B)

GAME 3 No. 4 Omaha 44, No. 5 Lead Hill 32 (G)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

GAME 4 No. 4 Omaha 61, No. 5 Kingston 32 (B)

GAME 5 N0. 3 Western Grove 65, Deer 46 (G)

GAME 6 No. 3 Lead Hill 60, Deer 31 (B)

Friday, Feb. 18

GAME 7 No. 1 Kingston vs. Omaha (G), 4:30 p.m.

GAME 8 No. 1 Western Grove vs. Omaha (B), 5:50 p.m.

GAME 9 No. 2 Jasper vs. Western Grove (G), 7:10 p.m.

GAME 10 No. 2 Jasper vs. Lead Hill (B), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

GAME 11 Girls championship, 6 p.m.

GAME 12 Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Gentry 55, Shiloh Christian 47

Gentry put together a 13-4 run to end the game as the Lady Pioneers defeated Shiloh Christian during Wednesday's quarterfinal round of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Pea Ridge.

Alyssa McCarty had seven of her game-high 28 points during the late run, all coming from the free-throw line. She hit five of six free throws in a 50-second span and gave Gentry a 47-45 lead with 2:52 remaining, then Kaitlyn Caswell added a bucket to make it a four-point lead.

Hailey Tunnell's bucket pulled Shiloh back within two, only to have Gentry score the last six points to seal the victory.

Caswell finished with 11 for Gentry, which will play Harrison in Friday's semifinal game. Eden Graves had 16 for Shiloh, , followed by Maiesha Washington with 15 and Tunnell with 13.

Prairie Grove 48, Huntsville 29

Prairie Grove held Huntsville to just 10 second-half points, and the Lady Tigers claimed their third 4A-1 Conference Tournament victory in as many days.

Prairie Grove led 20-19 at halftime, but closed out the third quarter with seven straight points and took a 35-26 lead into the final 8 minutes of play. The Lady Tigers added to that string with eight more points and blew the game open.

Ella Faulk had 21 points and Trinity Dobbs 10 for Prairie Grove, which advances to Friday's semifinal game against Farmington. Alyssa Pillow had 10 points for Huntsville.

Bergman 61, Greenland 12

Bergman held Greenland scoreless for the entire first quarter and rolled to their 34th win of the season during the 3A-1 Conference Tournament semifinals at Bergman.

The Lady Panthers (34-0) were never threatened as they led 21-0 after the first quarter. Bergman owned a 45-3 halftime cushion.

Maddi Holt had 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 14 to be the only Bergman player in double figures.

Valley Springs 55, Elkins 23

Halle Miller hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as Valley Springs cruised past Elkins in the other 3A-1 Conference Tournament semifinal game at Bergman.

Miller hit three from beyond the arc in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers went on a 22-2 run and turned an eight-point lead into a 36-8 halftime cushion.

Cayley Patrick added 11 for Valley Springs, which earns a third meeting with Bergman with the win. The two rivals will meet in the conference tournament championship Friday at Bergman.

Lamar 67, Perryville 49

Lamar erupted for 29 points in the fourth quarter and pulled away from Perryville to reach the 3A-5 Conference Tournament's championship game at Two Rivers.

The outburst allowed the Lady Warriors to build upon the 36-29 lead they owned after the first three quarters of play.

Kori Sanders had 26 points to lead four players in double figures for Lamar, which plays Mayflower in today's championship game. Karley Williams was next with 15, followed by Morgan Cochran with 14 and Shae Taylor with 11.

Bentonville 55, Bentonville West 50

The trio of Jada Brown, Allison Disheroon and Ella Campbell combined for 49 of Bentonville's points Tuesday night as the Lady Tigers held off West in Tiger Arena.

Bentonville (16-7, 8-3) jumped out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 12 points, with Campbell's 3-pointer giving the Lady Tigers a 36-24 cushion with 2:08 before halftime. West (14-9, 4-6) closed out the first half with seven points, then started the second half with an Ivy Johnson bucket to pull within 36-33.

Brown finished with 18 to lead Bentonville, which took sole possession of second place in the 6A-West standings. Campbell was a close second with 17, while Disheroon scored 9 of her 14 in the first quarter.

Savannah Rangel led West with 15 points.

Fayetteville 67, Rogers 46

Wynter Beck had 21 points to lead four Fayetteville players in double figures, and the Lady Bulldogs pulled away early for a victory over Rogers in Mountie Arena.

Fayetteville (10-14, 5-6) led 16-8 after one quarter and was able to extend it to 34-21 by halftime and 55-40 through three quarters.

Morgan Gaines had 10 in the first quarter and finished with 16 for the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Jayla Johnson with 14 and Loren Lindsey with 10. Ava Maner had 14 points for Rogers (13-11, 7-4), while Abby Harris added 12.

FS Southside 53, Springdale 49

The Lady Mavericks (7-16, 2-9 6A-West) used a 16-0 run to start the second half to build a double-digit lead en route to completing the season sweep of the Lady Bulldogs (3-21, 0-11).

Southside led 31-28 at halftime, then used the big scoring run to build a commanding 47-29 lead with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Springdale made a late run, but the Lady Mavericks held on at the end.

Mikayla Tampus and Sierra Smith each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Mavericks while Addi Branham added 10. Aubriana Wilson led Springdale with 13 points while Adriana Hernandez added 12.

Greenwood 63, Siloam Springs 57

Anna Trusty scored 21 points and Madison Cartwright had 20 as the Lady Bulldogs (20-4, 11-0) remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play.

Abby Summitt added 17 for Greenwood, which trailed 11-2 early and 11-10 after the first quarter. Greenwood pulled ahead 28-26 at halftime and the score was tied at 37 going into the fourth quarter.

Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs (15-7, 6-4) with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, while Brooke Ross had 16 and Brooke Smith 11.

Shiloh Christian 60, Pea Ridge 48

Maiesha Washington had 22 points to lead Shiloh Christian to a victory over Pea Ridge during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Blackhawk Arena.

Hailey Tunnell added 15 points for the Lady Saints (13-13), who led 21-6 after one quarter and built it as high as 20 before Pea Ridge closed the gap to 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Bella Cates had 23 points for Pea Ridge while Lauren Wright added 13.

Prairie Grove 57, Gravette 41

Trinity Dobbs scored 13 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Prairie Grove claimed its second victory in as many days in the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Pea Ridge.

The Lady Tigers outscored Gravette 18-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away after leading 32-23 at halftime and 39-30 after three quarters.

Lexi Henry added 12 points and Camryn Cash 11 for Prairie Grove, while Kelsey Fletcher had nine points for Gravette.

Life Way Christian 67, Alpena 41

A 15-5 second-quarter run helped Life Way Christian pull away from Alpena and collect a win during the 2A-1 Conference victory at Flippin.

The outburst allowed the Lady Warriors to turn a one-point lead into a 31-19 halftime cushion. Life Way Christian added to its lead with another 17-7 run for a 48-26 lead after three quarters.

Hallie Moseley had 25 points to lead four Lady Warriors in double figures, followed by Lilly Moseley with 15, Addie Russell with 12 and Sydney Brunner with 10. Katherine Rodas led Alpena with 15.

BOYS

Harrison 59, Gravette 46

Kaden Quandt's two free throws with 3:41 remaining gave Harrison the lead for good as the Goblins recorded back-to-back victories during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Pea Ridge.

Quandt's free throws broke a 43-43 deadlock, but Gravette used a Brady Hunt free throw to pull within one 12 seconds later. The Goblins then closed out the game with a 14-2 run, with 12 of their points coming on free throws.

Logan Plumlee led Harrison with 25 points, including a 10-for-10 performance at the line, while Abe Glidwell added 10. Dakota Sizemore had 16 and was the only player in double figures for Gravette.

The win moves Harrison into Friday's semifinal game against Berryville and gives the Goblins a regional tournament berth next week.

Shiloh Christian 59, Huntsville 51

Shiloh Christian scored the game's first 10 points and advanced to the 4A-1 Conference Tournament semifinals with a victory over Huntsville.

The Saints never allowed the Eagles to get any closer than five points as they led 12-5 after one quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 38-27 after three quarters. Huntsville would get within six points on two occasions in the fourth quarter but no closer.

John Caleb Philip had 19 points to lead Shiloh, which advances to Friday's semifinal game against Farmington, followed by Bodie Neal with 18 and Kahil Mobley with 17. Matthew Sisk had 19 for Huntsville, while Mason Davidson added 13.

Fayetteville 53, Rogers 50

Fayetteville jumped out to a 17-4 lead, then held off Rogers to clinch a share of the 6A-West Conference title Tuesday night in Mountie Arena.

Ornette Gaines had 23 points to lead Fayetteville (19-4, 11-0), whose lead dwindled to 31-16 at halftime and 44-37 after three quarters.

Landon Glasper added 15 for the Bulldogs, who can win the outright league championship Friday against Springdale. Alonzo Porchia had 11 points and Joel Garner 10 for Rogers (8-14, 4-7).

Springdale Har-Ber 51, Rogers Heritage 45

Cameron Mains scored 13 points and Miles Rolfe 11 to lead Har-Ber past Heritage.

Mains scored seven of the last nine points for Har-Ber, which trailed 45-42 after Matthew Brown scored for the War Eagles. Mains tied the game with a 3-pointer then made four consecutive free throws in the final seconds to secure the home-court victory for Har-Ber (16-7, 6-5 6A-West).

Jaden Torres scored 14 to lead Heritage (7-16, 2-9).

Siloam Springs 52, Greenwood 40

Josh Stewart and Carter Winesburg each scored 15 points, while Dalton Newman added 14 as Siloam Springs won a physical 5A-West Conference game over Greenwood on Tuesday at Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs (17-5, 9-1) remained in the hunt for first place in the conference. The Panthers led 18-10 after the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 40-33 going into the fourth quarter.

James Wright led Greenwood (8-17, 4-7) with 18 points.

Harrison 57, Prairie Grove 22

Logan Plumlee and Gatlin James combined to hit a dozen 3-point shots as Harrison blew past Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Pea Ridge.

Plumlee hit seven shots from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points for the Goblins, while James hit five 3-pointers and added 17 points.

Harrison blew the game open in the second quarter, when it outscored Prairie Grove 23-4 and turned a five-point lead into a comfortable 35-11 halftime cushion. The Tigers were limited to free throws in the second quarter and hit only three field goals in the second half.

Landon Semrad had 14 points to lead Prairie Grove.

Shiloh Christian 56, Pea Ridge 46

Shiloh Christian shook off a slow start and defeated Pea Ridge for its second victory in as many days during the 4A-1 Conference Tournament in Blackhawk Arena.

The Saints battled back from a 10-4 deficit and tied the game at 19 at halftime. Shiloh then took a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter before it pulled away.

Connor Menifee had all of his 15 points in the second half, while John Caleb Philip also had 15 and Bodie Neal 10 for Shiloh. Jared Brewer led Pea Ridge with 13 points, followed by Austin James with 11 and Bric Cates with 10.

Valley Springs 68, Greenland 47

Valley Springs bolted to an early 23-12 lead and rolled past Greenland for a quarterfinal victory over Greenland during the 3A-1 Conference Tournament at Lincoln.

The tournament now shifts to Elkins, where the Tigers will play local rival Bergman in a semifinal game today.

Kaden Horn had 14 points for Valley Springs, which led 39-19 at halftime and 52-34 after three quarters. Dason Hensley and Hunter Reese added 10 apiece.

West Fork 58, Green Forest 56

West Fork needed a fourth-quarter comeback in order to defeat Green Forest and reach the 3A-1 Conference Tournament semifinals.

West Fork outscored Green Forest 16-12 over the final 8 minutes and flipped a two-point deficit into a two-point victory.

Eli Howerton had 23 points and Stoker Cornelius added 12 for West Fork, which will play Elkins in the first of two semifinal games tonight at Elkins. Tony Gonzalez had 18 points for Green Forest, followed by Jordan McLoud with 16.

Lead Hill 60, Deer 31

Cody Paul had a double-double to lead Lead Hill past Deer in the 1A-1 East Conference Tournament at Western Grove.

Paul finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and also had six steals for the Tigers, who led 17-6 after one quarter and 28-12 at halftime.

Levi Rogers added 11 points and Will Mancinelli 10 for Lead Hill. Tyler Brown led Deer with 11 points.