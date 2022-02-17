PREP FOOTBALL: Keylon returns to Harrison as head coach

When it came time to choose a new head football coach, Harrison opted for somebody who was already familiar with its program.

Chris Keylon, who served as the Goblins' defensive coordinator for 7 years, was chosen as the school's 22nd head coach during Tuesday's school board meeting. Keylon, 54, replaces Joel Wells, who resigned last month but will remain as the school's assistant athletic director and golf coach.

"During the interview process, I told them I had a huge emotional capacity for that area," Keylon said Wednesday morning. "I was very tied to the community, the school and the city.

"Had I known this job would have come open this soon, I would have stayed in Harrison. It's too good of an opportunity to pass up, especially with the passion I have for that place. It's a great fit for me."

Keylon returns after a one-year stint at Riverview, where he led the Raiders to a 5-6 record overall and a 2-3 mark in 3A-2 Conference play after they had gone winless the previous season. Riverview suffered a 17-14 loss to Paris in the first round of the Class 3A State Playoffs, and the league's coaches named Keylon as the conference's coach of the year.

He came to Harrison after a similar coaching position at Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland. He also coached at Austin Peay, where he also played college football, then went into the business world for 20 years before he returned to coaching at Pine-Richland, then Harrison.

"We had a quality pool of applicants for the job, but we're excited to bring Chris back," Harrison athletic director Chris Pratt said. "He's a great fit for our program. He's somebody who knows our program, knows our kids and has been a successful part of our program.

"We knew he would be the right fit for us. We've seen him in action, and the way he does things proves it. We know he's a guy that could come right in, and it would be a seamless transition from Joel to him. He can help us build on our success and maybe take it to another level."

Keylon was already bound for Harrison, where he planned to have a meeting with the Goblins' coaches. Riverview was expected to release Keylon from his contract during a board meeting today.

"I have a lot of competing emotions right now," Keylon said. "I'm excited and honored to be going back to Harrison, where the school has had great success. Harrison has a very proud tradition that was built under Tommy Tice and now under Joel Wells.

"On the other hand, it was a struggle to tell the kids at Riverview that I was leaving. It's a school that's had a lot of turnover with coaches, and it was a tough deal. But this is a dream come true for me. It's something I've wanted for a long, long time and I'm excited."