Public input sought on proposed I-49 interchange in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding an online public input session for a proposed interchange on Interstate 49 in Bentonville.

The project would be at Northeast J Street and I-49. The project proposes to construct an interchange on Interstate 49 and extend Northeast J Street northward from Tiger Boulevard across I-49 for about 1.1 miles.

The project would require building two bridges, one across Shewmaker Creek and one across I-49.

The proposed extension of Northeast J Street is classified as an arterial boulevard on Bentonville's street plan, consisting of four lanes with a raised center median and pedestrian/bicycle facilities. The existing street is already classified as an arterial.

The Transportation Department's project website provides documents explaining the proposed project, the ability to view and download meeting materials and a place to submit online comments.

Here's a link: https://nejstreetinterchange.transportationplanroom.com/.

The online public meeting will be a web-based format, and there will be no in-person meeting. The information is available now through March 4, when comments are due.

The live component of the meeting will be held today from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Participants may ask questions and make comments with the project team members.

To learn about the online meeting format and view information and instructions, visit: https://nejstreetinterchange.transportationplanroom.com/live-event-information.

Comments on the project can be submitted in several ways, including, but not limited to, mail, email and the online form. Additionally, comments can be submitted by phone at (501) 823-0730. All comments must be received on or before March 4.