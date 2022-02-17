Pullback pushback

Reports came Tuesday night that the Russian military had pulled back some of its troops from their positions facing Ukraine. The president of the United States had suggested that during a speech earlier that day, although he quickly added that he couldn't confirm it yet.

For their part, the Russians showed the world a video of its troops in carriers, moving. That, they said, was proof. To some of us, it looked like proof of moving troops, but didn't say much about the direction they were moving, or when.

News about the Russian troops was confirmed, in a way, by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday morning. He told the press: "Unfortunately, there's a difference between what Russia says and what it does. And what we're seeing is no meaningful pullback."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that confirmation: "At the moment, we have not seen any withdrawal of Russian forces."

Once again, when it comes to the former Soviet Union, we're reminded what a president named Reagan used to say about its promises: Trust, but verify.

Well, verify anyway.