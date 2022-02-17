Rain, falling temperatures expected in Northwest Arkansas today

Northwest Arkansas residents should see rain this morning as the day goes downhill weather-wise, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Rain was expected to start overnight with between one-fourth of an inch to a one-half inch of rain possible across the area, according to the weather service.

Joe Sellers, a meteorologist with the weather service, said any snow today in the two-county area would be less than one-tenth of an inch.

Locations near the Kansas-Oklahoma border in Osage County, Okla., farther to the west may see 3 to 4 inches of snow with lesser amounts farther south and east, according to the weather service.

One thing to watch today will be the falling temperatures, Sellers said.

"The temperature is going to drop really fast," he said. "It's going to get more miserable throughout the day."

Today's forecast calls for rain before 9 a.m. then freezing drizzle between then and 3 p.m. with a chance of snow after that. The temperature will fall to around 25 by 5 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch is possible and snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible, according to the weather service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradually clearing, with a low around 13. It is expected to be sunny with a high of 45 on Friday. The weather will continue to improve over the weekend with sun and a high of 58 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday, according to the weather service.