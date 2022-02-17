Sections
Red at home for Hogs

by Bob Holt | Today at 2:13 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team traditionally wears white uniforms for home games, but Coach Eric Musselman said the No. 23 Razorbacks will change that up and wear red on Saturday when they play No. 16 Tennessee at 3 p.m. at Walton Arena.

"Everybody is going to be dressed in red, including our players," Musselman said of Arkansas' athletic department asking fans to wear red after having a "white out" game when the Razorbacks beat No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime last week. "They'll have red uniforms. We've already cleared that with the [SEC office] and Tennessee."

A Tennessee spokesman said the Vols will wear white uniforms on Saturday rather than orange as they usually do for road games.

Musselman posted a photo of the red uniforms on his Twitter account.


