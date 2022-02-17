Report in on state of downtown buildings





Level 5 Architecture officials presented a downtown building summary to the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency on Tuesday in efforts to preserve the buildings.

Last year URA purchased the Moon Properties (305-313 S. Main St.) and Dadlani Properties (300-314 S. Main St.), with plans to stabilize and restore the buildings for future lease or sale.

The downtown area is on the National Register of Historic Places list.

Justin Gilmore of Level 5 Architecture said he had several conversations with an Arkansas State Register preservation officer who wants to see the buildings remain on the list.

Gilmore and his teams spent several months researching the downtown district and, over the past several weeks, took a deeper dive into each building to assess the damage.

"There is a lot of damage within the buildings on the exterior and definitely the inside," he said.

A total of 12 buildings were inspected with a cost of approximately $3,704,792 to address every need in terms of preservation.

A common theme for all of the buildings was roof damage.

"Every roof on these buildings needs to be replaced," said Gilmore. "You got a lot of moisture inside the buildings, which has caused a lot of mold growth. Those need to be mitigated so it doesn't further deteriorate the inside components of the building."

Besides roof replacement, moisture and mold, building damage also included broken storefronts, shared wall damage and structural damage.

According to Gilmore, the building at 309 S. Main St. was the worst on the list.

"It's two stories with both floors collapsed. We could not access the building until we got the drone inside," said Gilmore. "Because the structural system has failed, we have to go back and redo the brick masonry on the backside of the building as well."

Gilmore said they discovered diagonal cracking, and the building needs a foundation-settling remediation.

"I feel one of the major problems is because all the buildings are built and designed for all the pieces to be tied together to hold it together," he said. "When that roof collapse and the second-floor collapse, there is nothing that is pulling the facade back in."

The repairs on the building at 309 S. Main St. would cost approximately $794,800.

The old Kress Building at 326 S. Main St., also comes with an expensive repair cost of $970,500 because of its size, but according to Gilmore, it is the simplest to fix because it has no roof.

"The structural steel building is still intact, but because there has been no roof for many years, it is a bathtub in there. The entire building is just full of water," said Gilmore.

Gilmore said the two-story building has a lot of riveting on the structural connections and the structural steel is compromised because of moisture.

Not all of the buildings need major repairs or carry hefty price tags to repair. The building at 305 S. Main St. is among the better ones, according to Gilmore, who said the building mostly needs a bit of tender loving care.

"We were able to access the second floor, and there were some soft spots on the second floor," he said.

Gilmore said the second floor was in pretty good shape, but there is a lot of foundation settling in the building as well as the other buildings next to it.

Gilmore said there were brick line cracks in a diagonal pattern, which tells him the foundation is settling.

"One of the biggest things we think may have happened over the years is seismic earthquakes," said Gilmore.

According to Gilmore, within the past 25 years, this area moved up in the seismic zone from Zone E to Zone D.

"East of Memphis, Tennessee, is what they call the New Madrid Fault Zone that actually carries all the way into eastern Arkansas, where Pine Bluff is," said Gilmore.

In looking at some of the earthquake histories in the area, Gilmore said major earthquakes have happened in close proximity of Pine Bluff resulting in tremors.

"That can start to liquefy the actual foundation in the soils," said Gilmore, who added that a Geotech engineer is being hired to test the soils to see what is happening. "We don't know how to fix the foundation until we have all of that data."

According to Gilmore, he doesn't see any safety displacement issues with the buildings as of now but would like to attack the high-priority items on the list, which will cost approximately $2,639,660 and could be funded by grants.





Both floors in the building at 309 S. Main Street have collapsed. (Special to the Commercial)





