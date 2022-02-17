Rogers-based Car-Mart posts record third-quarter sales; profits miss analysts' predictions

The Rogers-based used-car dealer America's Car-Mart on Wednesday reported record sales for its third quarter, but profits missed analysts' estimates in the face of sky-high used-car prices and a January challenged by the omicron variant of covid-19.

The buy-here, pay-here car dealer reported profits of $18.8 million, or $2.77 per share for the quarter that ended Jan. 31. That's down from $19.9 million, or $2.85 a share, for the same quarter a year ago. A consensus of four analysts predicted the company would see profits of $2.84 per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

Car-Mart reported $292 million in revenue for the period, up nearly 28% from $228 million for the year-ago period. The average estimate of three analysts put revenue at $273.8 million.

"Unit sales volumes in November were up 20% compared to the prior year, up 7% in December, but down 21% in January," Car-Mart Chief Executive Officer Jeff Williams said in a release. "We believe this was primarily the result of the Omicron variant. While January had other challenges -- weather as well as the timing of stimulus payments in the prior year period -- we believe the Omicron variant was the primary cause of the decline in unit volume for January."

The company released earnings after the market closed Wednesday.

"With respect to our ability to succeed in a rising price environment, the early data looks promising for our collections over longer contract terms," Williams said. "We believe that we can not only earn more absolute dollar profits, but also potentially earn percentage returns at historical levels, albeit over a longer period."

The company operates 153 dealerships in 12 states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas

Car-Mart shares closed at $100.71, up $1.13, or a little over 1%, in trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $88.70 and as high as $177.45 over the past year.

During the third quarter, Car-Mart sold its vehicles at an average retail price of $17,076, up nearly 25% from the year-ago quarter. The number of vehicles sold in the quarter was 14,126, compared with 14,053 for the same period last year, a less than 1% increase in units sold.

In August, America's Car-Mart ranked 67th on Forbes magazine's 2021 list of America's Best Small Companies. The company is celebrating its 40th year in business.

In December 2020, Car-Mart began using a new logo, keeping the company's red, white and blue color scheme and featuring an open road. The company's new tagline is "Keeping You on the Road."