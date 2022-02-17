Rogers Heritage's Lewis aiming for another state wrestling title





ROGERS -- Skylur Lewis claimed her first girls state high school wrestling title a year ago despite having only limited time to prepare because of an injury.

The Rogers Heritage sophomore has had an entire season to get ready for a shot at her second one, and that makes her a favorite to win another at the third Arkansas Girls State Wrestling Tournament to be held today at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Heritage Coach Ronnie Delk said Lewis has improved technically even from the beginning of the season.

"She's made huge strides," Delk said. "She's shooting. Even at the first of the year, she was solely depending on one move and now she's got a whole arsenal where she can hit shots from different angles. Just creating different opportunities for her to score."

The 15-year-old has bumped up a weight class from a year ago and is 22-1 on the season with her lone loss coming to an Oklahoma state champion and a fellow junior national All-American. That loss came in the final of a tournament at Inola, Okla.

That could spell bad news for Lewis' opponents since she won the title at 140 a year ago, despite wrestling just one match prior to the state tournament because of an elbow injury which resulted in her having Tommy John surgery to repair a ulnar collateral ligament.

Lewis, who wrestled for Springdale High in last year's state tournament, recalls struggling with her conditioning in her opening match of the event.

"I was gassed," Lewis said. "I didn't think I was going to make it through my first match. It was really hard. But I was OK after my first two matches."

Her first match -- a 6-3 win -- went all three periods. But she pinned her next two opponents in the first period before winning 11-4 in the finals.

Lewis still deals with some pain in the elbow with the injury that's often linked to baseball pitchers. But Delk said she's learned to handle it.

"The elbow hurts her some, but she's learned how to be mentally tough and push through," said Delk, who wrestled in college at Oklahoma State.

Despite her age, Lewis has a high wrestling IQ, Delk said.

Lewis became just the fourth female from Arkansas to earn All-American honors last summer, along with Springdale Har-Ber's Archer Jones, became the youngest to do so following their freshman year. She finished sixth in the cadet division at 152.

"She's seen matches at high levels," Delk said. "She's been in the biggest tournament tournament in the country and been on that stage."

Lewis credits her brother, Zayne, also a high school state champion, with getting her interested in wrestling at an early age. She quit a couple different times but made it through a full season as an 8-year-old, Lewis said.

"My coach would make me cry all the time," Lewis said with a laugh. "But I kind of just fell in love with it. The family you get from it, the coaches, the team. I think when you practice together, you get the blood, the sweat, the tears together.

"Even though you're out there by y0urself, everyone's a part of how you perform and everything."

But it didn't all click overnight, she said.

"Probably five years into it, it took me a while," Lewis said. "Because I used to get my butt beat all the time."

Lewis said her confidence soared following her experience at junior nationals over the summer, but it also gave her extra motivation.

"I didn't think I would make it past two matches if I'm being honest," Lewis said. "It made me realize I need to work harder because I used to practice and just go through the movements sometimes. ... I've gotten faster. I've scrambled more. I've gotten more aggressive. I've just been working harder.

But now she's not only a champion, but an example in an up-and-coming sport.

Lewis practices with the boys team regularly in order to be challenged, Delk said.

"When she's working with our girls team, she's mainly there to help them learn in certain situations," Delk said. "But when it's time to hook it up and work, she's wrestling with the guys.

"She doesn't know it, but she's an example to the other girls. They look up to her. She's not really a vocal leader, but she's a leader by example. They see her success and what she does and try to mimic it."

Delk said that could go beyond the Heritage wrestling room, too.

"She's got the credentials to be the face of Arkansas girls wrestling," Delk said. "She's just got to take it and run with it. As she gets older, builds some more strength, her potential is out of this world."

