Rogers woman pleads not guilty to permitting abuse

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge in connection with a case involving the death of her 2-year-old son.

Breyana Sawyer, 23, is charged with permitting abuse of a child. She entered the plea Tuesday at her arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

The child, identified as R.M. in court documents, died Aug. 24 at Mercy Hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sawyer is accused of failing to act to prevent abuse of her son when she continued to allow Gustavo Peraza access to her son despite multiple indications of physical abuse, according to the affidavit.

Peraza, Sawyer's boyfriend, was arrested in August. He is charged with capital murder and battery. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trauma to the boy's stomach caused an injury to his intestines, which led to serious infection that caused his death, the affidavit states.

A doctor told police the type of injury R.M. suffered is typically caused by a punch or kick to a child's abdomen and is typically inflicted within a week of death, the affidavit states.

Sawyer told police Peraza, 29, routinely took her son to parks while she worked, according to the affidavit. The location services on Peraza's phone never put him near any parks in Rogers, and Peraza admitted in an interview with police he kept the child in his vehicle and drove around while Sawyer was at work, according to the affidavit.

Peraza is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Sawyer is free on a $60,000 bond.