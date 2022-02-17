BOYS

CALICO ROCK 55, VIOLA 42 Bryce Stapleton scored 12 points for Calico Rock (23-9), which pulled away in the second half. Riley Whiteaker had 11 points for the Pirates. Landon Luna had 19 points and Mason Jackson 10 for Viola (14-19).

MILLS 67, eSTEM 38 Jaylon Ento led Mills (17-7, 12-1 4A-5) to its 10th win in a row. Keaton Cross had 7 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, while Q.J. King finished with 5 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds for the Comets.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 68, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 59 Josie Williams scored 35 points as Conway Christian (17-10) advanced to the semifinals of the 2A-5 district tournament. Ashlyn Kinley scored 13 points, while both Brooklyn Pratt and Mallory Malone ended with seven points for the Lady Eagles.

VALLEY SPRINGS 55, ELKINS 21 Halle Miller scored 19 points to help send Valley Springs (23-9) into the final of the 3A-1 district tournament. Cayley Patrick provided 11 points for the Lady Tigers, who will face Bergman in Friday’s title game.

VIOLA 62, IZARD COUNTY 59, OT A.J. McCandlis scored a game-high 46 points, 38 of which came in the second half and overtime, as Viola (17-15) survived. The junior guard went 25 of 26 from the free-throw line for the Lady Longhorns, who trailed by 10 points with three minutes to go in regulation. Quinn Johnson scored 27 points for Izard County (4-24).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 57, CONCORD 26 Ashtyn Knapp mustered up 18 points to send West Side Greers Ferry (20-11) soaring past its fellow league foes during the 1A-2 district tournament. Sam Corpier had 13 points for the Lady Eagles. Alexis Alsip scored six points for Concord (4-18).

TUESDAY’S LATE ROUNDUPS

BOYS

LISA ACADEMY NORTH 73, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 64 Tyshun Anderson rounded up a team-high 20 points for LISA Academy North (19-11) during the 2A-5 district tournament. Nicholas Rodriguez scored 17 points for the Jaguars, who withstood a 38-point night from the Eagles’ Cooper Ellis. The junior had 26 of his points in the second half for Conway Christian (3-18).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 52, SACRED HEART 36 Kyler Chapman punched in 27 points for fourth-seeded Mount Vernon-Enola (13-14), which moved on during the 1A-4 district tournament. Avery Pettingill scored 10 points for Sacred Heart (7-19).

NEMO VISTA 71, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 36 Benjamin Desalvo led the way with 14 points in blowout for Nemo Vista (13-12) during the 1A-4 district tournament. Patrick Perry had 12 points for the Red Hawks. Brendan Uekman totaled 10 points for Western Yell County (7-19).

QUITMAN 55, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 51 Nic Shue had 16 points as Quitman (10-17) advanced in the 2A-5 district tournament on its home court. Ethan Black finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs. Reece Beaudin collected 18 points and Conner Riddle supplied 11 points for South Side Bee Branch (13-22).

VIOLA 59, NORFORK 46 Landon Luna gathered up 21 points to lead Viola, the defending Class 1A champions, to a victory in the 1A-2 district tournament. Mason Jackson added 10 points for the Longhorns. Landon Jines scored 16 points and Layne Scalf had 14 points for Norfork (6-19).

GIRLS

CONCORD 53, TIMBO 43 Laiken Cornett’s 20 points were pivotal in leading Concord (4-18) to a win at the 1A-2 district tournament. Laney Brackett ended with eight points for the Lady Pirates. Katie McCoy scored 10 points to lead Timbo (7-17).

CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 31, MARSHALL 28 Conway St. Joseph (6-19) booked a date in the 2A-5 district tournament semifinals by pulling out a three-point victory behind nine points from Olivia Williams and seven points from Kaitlyn Kordsmeier. Audrey Blair scored 14 points for Marshall (8-15).

NEMO VISTA 48, SACRED HEART 40 Kailyn Garis had 18 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as Nemo Vista (16-10) extended its season at the 1A-4 district tournament.

SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 40, MAUMELLE CHARTER 22 Jewel Walley provided nine points in a overpowering effort for South Side Bee Branch (18-17). Emily Walley added seven points for the Lady Hornets. Kathryn High scored 12 point to carry Maumelle Charter (3-26).