Russian troop pullback disputed





On Wednesday Moscow announced a partial withdrawal of forces from Ukraine's border, but Washington responded that the Kremlin added troops and weapons critical for a full-scale invasion.

The contradictory remarks added to the uncertainty around the trajectory of the crisis.

"Unfortunately there's a difference between what Russia says and what it does, and what we're seeing is no meaningful pullback," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC's "Good Morning America." "On the contrary, we continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border."

Blinken's remarks were echoed by other Western officials, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who told reporters that the military alliance does not see any deescalation or withdrawal of troops.

"This may change," he said, but as of now, "Russia maintains a massive invasion force ready to attack."

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, released a video purporting to show a train moving tanks and armored vehicles into Russia from Crimea along a bridge constructed between the two territories after Moscow's annexation of the peninsula in 2014. The troops and equipment were returning to their bases after the conclusion of military exercises, the ministry said.

In response to Stoltenberg's questioning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused NATO of failing to "soberly assess the situation."

Many analysts are focused on whether Russia withdraws its massive forces and weaponry from Belarus, north of Ukraine, after joint Russian-Belarusian exercises end, and whether the Russian troops take all of their equipment with them.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said the Russian military would fully vacate his country. "Not a single Russian serviceman, not a single piece of equipment will remain in Belarus after the completion of exercises with Russia," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Rochan Consulting, an independent analytical group that tracks military movements using satellite images, reported Wednesday that more military trains have arrived near the border with Ukraine since Russia's announcement that some forces were withdrawing. It said elements of Russia's 2nd Combined Arms Army and equipment from other units continued to move toward the border.

"There is no indication that troops are being withdrawn. In fact, it is the opposite," the report said.

Amid the uncertainty, Western leaders prepared for meetings aimed at defusing the crisis.

Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive in Germany tonight for the Munich Security Conference, a high-profile annual gathering. Harris will be joined by Blinken, and Germany's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that the Group of Seven foreign ministers will hold crisis talks on Ukraine on the sidelines of the Munich meeting this weekend.

Peskov said Putin showed his readiness to negotiate in his meetings with Western leaders over the Ukraine crisis. Russia is demanding that NATO not expand farther to the east, preclude Ukraine from ever joining, and should significantly scale back its presence and activities in Eastern Europe.

"The president is continuing to give explanations to the entire world. He has done so repeatedly over the past week," Peskov said Wednesday.

The U.S. and NATO have said the alliance's open-door policy is nonnegotiable but progress could be made on other issues, including reciprocal arms control measures and limitations on military exercises.

On Wednesday, a senior Ukrainian official said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was weighing whether to hold a referendum on the question of NATO membership, an issue he campaigned on when he ran for president in 2019. But a second Ukrainian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said such a vote was unlikely; a referendum would present numerous challenges, including whether to include Ukraine's separatist regions.

Russian statements on partial troop withdrawals coincided with a string of disruptive cyberattacks Tuesday on Ukrainian government and banking websites. Ukrainian authorities have not said who was responsible for the attacks, which hit the Defense Ministry and two major banks. But analysts have warned that Russian cyberattacks could precede a conventional military attack.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that the cyberattacks were continuing, but Peskov denied any Russian role.

"We don't know anything," he said. "And, as expected, Ukraine continues to accuse [Russia] of everything. Russia has nothing to do with any DDoS attacks," he added, referring to distributed denial-of-service attacks.

llya Vityuk, head of the Cybersecurity Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, told journalists at a briefing Wednesday that the only country interested in carrying out such attacks on Ukraine was Russia, although he said it was too early to identify specific perpetrators, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called it the largest such attack on government sites in the country's history.

"This attack is unprecedented," he told the briefing. "It was prepared in advance, and the key goal of this attack is destabilization. It is to sow panic, to do everything so that a certain chaos appears in our country."

Zelenskyy has repeatedly sought to project calm as well as strength during the crisis, declaring Wednesday a "Day of National Unity."

"We are united by a desire to happily live in peace," Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation earlier in the day. "We can defend our home only if we stay united."

In Kyiv on Wednesday, small groups of Ukrainians waved flags on the day of unity called by Zelenskyy, who said his country just wants "to live in peace, happily, in a family, children with parents."

Zelenskyy told Ukrainians: "No one can love our home as we can. And only we, together, can protect our home."

Anastacia Kuleba, 27, was one of several dozen Kyiv residents who heeded Zelenskyy's call to gather in "flash mobs" at 10 a.m. to sing the Ukrainian national anthem. She came to Maidan, the site of mass protests in Ukraine's 2014 uprising that succeeded in ousting a pro-Kremlin government.

"Ukrainians are united," said Kuleba, who was forced to flee the eastern city of Donetsk after Russian-backed separatists ignited a war in 2014.

Russia has been supporting separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014, the same year it annexed Crimea from its neighbor. On Tuesday, the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, appealed to Putin to recognize the contested territories as independent states.

Blinken pushed back strongly Wednesday against any recognition, saying in a statement that it would amount to Russia's "wholesale rejection" of Russia's previous commitments and "constitute a gross violation of international law." He said such a move would also contradict Russian pledges to pursue a diplomatic resolution of the Ukraine crisis and would bring "a swift and firm response from the United States in full coordination with our Allies and partners."

The European Union on Wednesday called for "concrete" steps from Moscow to deescalate.

"Our call on Russia is crystal clear: Do not choose war," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said. "On the one hand, authorities announce Russian troop pullbacks. On the other hand, the Duma votes for the formal recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics," she said.

NATO PREPARATIONS

Amid Russia's military buildup around Ukraine, NATO member countries on Wednesday examined new ways to bolster the defenses of nations on the organization's eastern flank.

Over two days at NATO headquarters in Brussels, defense ministers were to discuss how and when to rapidly dispatch troops and equipment to countries closest to Russia and the Black Sea region should Moscow order an invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterparts also plan to weigh the possibility of stationing troops longer-term in southeast Europe, possibly starting later this year. The troops would mirror the presence of some 5,000 service members who have been stationed in allies Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on a rotating basis in recent years.

The U.S. has started to deploy 5,000 troops to Poland and Romania. Britain is sending hundreds of soldiers to Poland and offering more warships and planes. Germany, the Netherlands and Norway are sending additional troops to Lithuania. Denmark and Spain are providing jets for air policing.

"The fact that we have deployed more NATO troops on the ground, more naval assets, more aircraft, all of that sends a very clear message," Stoltenberg said. "I think there is no room for any miscalculation in Moscow about our commitment to defending allies."

NATO's founding treaty commits to an "Open Door" policy for European countries that want to join, and a mutual defense clause guarantees that all members will come to the defense of an ally under threat.

Ukraine, though, is not a member of NATO.

"We have to understand that Ukraine is a partner. We support Ukraine. But for all NATO allies, we provide 100% security guarantees," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

That said, some member countries are helping Ukraine more directly, such as the U.S., Britain and Canada.

"We will be providing both lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. This is a very significant issue for us all," Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said.

Russian tanks are loaded onto railway cars purportedly for a return trip to their permanent base after drills in an undisclosed area of Russia. Russia says it is moving more troops and weapons away from its border with Ukraine, but NATO and Washington officials say there’s little sign of a drawdown. (AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)







President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine (second from left) arrives to view military exercises Wednesday at a base about 60 miles from the Belarus border. Zelenskyy has repeatedly sought to project calm as well as strength during the crisis (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)







A child marches under a large Ukrainian flag Wednesday during a “Day of National Unity” in Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Ukraine region of Luhansk. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)





