Sanders raises $205,000 in campaign for governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders raised over $200,000 last month, outpacing her closest opponent by more than $100,000, according to campaign finance reports.

In the governor's race, the campaign for Sanders reported raising $205,897.90 to bring her total campaign contributions for her primary run to more than $11 million.

She reported spending $349,668.46 in January, leaving a balance of $5,436,040.95.

Sanders, who lives in Little Rock, is a former White House press secretary for then-President Donald Trump. She's also the daughter of former Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee. She announced her bid for governor in late January 2021.

Most of the donations were smaller contributions from retirees, but there were several large donations of note, including $2,900 from Laura Worchell, president of LW Properties CO in California; $2,900 from Kenneth Cailloux, president of CF in Tennessee; $2,900 from Janet Martin, a real estate professional with Milstein Properties in New York; $2,900 from Tony Thomas, chief executive officer of Windstream in Little Rock; and $2,900 from Wesley Ward, Cabinet secretary for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Sanders also received backing from several political action committees, including $2,900 from Bi-Partisan Strategies Political Action Committee in Little Rock; $2,900 from McDaniel Wolff and Benca PAC; $2,900 from Capitol Consulting Firm PAC in Little Rock; and $2,900 from Arkansas Asphalt Pavement Association PAC.

The campaign also reported that Sanders raised $29,534.98 for the general election without any expenditures, leaving her with $1,791,877.95.

The next-nearest candidate in terms of fundraising last month was Chris Jones, one of several Democrats running for governor. He reported raising $127,704.34 in January to bring his total campaign contributions to a little more than $1.4 million.

He reported spending $161,650.33 last month, leaving a balance of $275,779.37.

Democratic candidate and educator Anthony Bland Sr. reported raising $70 last month with no expenditures, leaving the campaign with $2,217.

Libertarian candidate Ricky Harrington raised $40 last month while spending $455, leaving his campaign with $1,045.34 at the end of the reporting period.

Reports for three other Democratic gubernatorial candidates -- businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays, businessman James Russell III, and Jay Martin were not posted as of Wednesday afternoon.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Greg Bledsoe, a lieutenant governor candidate, reported raising $9,139.68 last month and spent $13,295.34, leaving a balance of $249,709.30.

The largest donations came from two medical professionals at CHI St. Vincent, along with smaller donations from retirees.

Bledsoe also reported that his campaign raised and spent nothing last month for the general election, leaving $2,417.04 in funds at the close of the reporting period.

Businessman Chris Bequette of Little Rock reported raising $140.13 last month while spending $667.54, leaving a balance of $17,176.17.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican candidate Leon Jones Jr. of Little Rock reported raising $5,883 and spending $23.75 last month, leaving his campaign with $35,467.04.

Numerical differences between the report and the amount of the contributions made it hard to pinpoint the largest donations to the campaign.

AUDITOR

State Treasurer Dennis Milligan raised nothing toward his primary campaign while taking out $289.78 in loans and spending the same amount, leaving him with a balance of $95,599.85 at the end of the reporting period.

Milligan reported raising and spending nothing toward the general election, leaving him with a balance of $3,300.

SUPREME COURT

Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay, who is a former state lawmaker, prosecutor and district judge, is seeking Position 6 on the state Supreme Court, now held by Justice Karen R. Baker.

The Fort Smith judge reported raising $28,000 last month while spending $6,709.41, leaving his campaign with $66,976.37.

Some of DeLay's largest donations came from local businesses, including $2,900 from Mark Simmons with Simmons Foods; $2,900 from Todd Simmons with Simmons Foods; $2,900 from Greg Hasley with Eagle One Hot Shots; $2,900 from Jeff Fenwick, a real estate professional with Fenwick Properties; and $2,900 from Mitchell Harper with Harper Dental.

He also received $2,000 from the Arkansas Trucking Association Political Action Committee.

A report for Baker, who announced last month that she would seek a third term, had not been posted as of Wednesday afternoon.