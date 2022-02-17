Today's games
Subject to change
NOTE Some games may have been canceled.
5A-SOUTH
Sheridan at Texarkana
4A-8
Crossett at Star City
Watson Chapel at Monticello
District tournaments
BOYS
4A-3 at Brookland
Blytheville vs. Pocahontas
Valley View vs. Brookland
4A-4 at Subiaco Academy
Morrilton vs. Pottsville
Subiaco Academy vs. Dardanelle
4A-7 at Arkadelphia
Fountain Lake vs. Nashville
Arkadelphia vs. De Queen
3A-1 at Lincoln
Elkins vs. West Fork
Valley Springs vs. Bergman
3A-3 at Walnut Ridge
Walnut Ridge vs. Manila
Osceola vs. Rivercrest
3A-5 at Two Rivers
Baptist Prep vs. Mayflower
3A-6 at Episcopal Collegiate
Episcopal Collegiate vs. Central Ark. Christian
3A-7 at Ashdown
Ashdown vs. Centerpoint
Glen Rose vs. Prescott
3A-8 (higher seed hosts)
Lake Village vs. Drew Central
Dumas vs. McGehee or Smackover
2A-1 at Flippin
Eureka Springs vs. Alpena
Flippin vs. Cotter
2A-2 at Salem
Sloan-Hendrix vs. Salem
Melbourne vs. Tuckerman
2A-3 at Rector
Buffalo Island Central vs. Bay
Rector vs. Earle
2A-4 at Mountainburg
Lavaca vs. Mansfield
Acorn vs. Mountainburg
2A-5 at Quitman
Conway St. Joseph vs. Bigelow or LISA Academy North
Marshall vs. Maumelle Charter or Quitman
2A-6 at England
Marianna vs. Carlisle
England vs. Barton
2A-7 at Horatio
Dierks vs. Caddo Hills
Cutter-Morning Star vs. Magnet Cove
2A-8 at Lafayette County
Junction City vs. Fordyce
Woodlawn vs. Lafayette County
1A-1 WEST
County Line vs. Ozark Catholic
The New School vs. Mulberry
1A-3 at Hillcrest
Marked Tree vs. Maynard
Ridgefield Christian vs. Mammoth Spring
1A-4 at Morrilton Jr. High
Wonderview vs. Mount Vernon-Enola
Nemo Vista vs. Guy-Perkins
1A-5 at Clarendon
Brinkley vs. Marvell-Elaine or Augusta
Clarendon vs. Friendship Aspire or Bradford
1A-8 at Bradley
Dermott vs. Strong
Emerson vs. Taylor
GIRLS
4A-3 at Brookland
Southside Batesville vs. Trumann
Highland vs. Valley View
4A-4 at Subiaco Academy
Pottsville vs. Ozark
Morrilton vs. Dardanelle
4A-7 at Arkadelphia
Nashville vs. De Queen
Bauxite vs. Mena
3A-3 at Walnut Ridge
Corning vs. Hoxie
Manila vs. Osceola
3A-5 at Two Rivers
Lamar vs. Mayflower or Atkins
3A-6 at Episcopal Collegiate
Episcopal Collegiate vs. Central Ark. Christian
3A-7 at Ashdown
Centerpoint vs. Bismarck
Fouke vs. Benton Harmony Grove
3A-8 (higher seed hosts)
Dumas vs. Rison
Drew Central vs. McGehee
2A-1 at Flippin
Flippin vs. Life Way Christian
Cotter vs. Yellville-Summit
2A-2 at Salem
Melbourne vs. Cedar Ridge
Tuckerman vs. Salem
2A-3 at Rector
Marmaduke vs. Buffalo Island
Rector vs. Riverside
2A-4 at Mountainburg
Mansfield vs. Future School
Mountainburg vs. Acorn
2A-5 at Quitman
Bigelow vs. Hector or South Side Bee Branch
Quitman vs. Conway Christian
2A-6 at England
England vs. Carlisle
Des Arc vs. McCrory
2A-7 at Horatio
Horatio vs. Magnet Cove
Caddo Hills vs. Poyen
2A-8 at Lafayette County
Parkers Chapel vs. Lafayette County
Fordyce vs. Gurdon or Spring Hill
1A-1 WEST at Mulberry
St. Paul vs. Mulberry
County Line vs. Thaden
1A-3 at Hillcrest
Mammoth Spring vs. Marked Tree
Hillcrest vs. Maynard
1A-4 at Morrilton Jr. High
Sacred Heart vs. Mount-Vernon Enola
Nemo Vista vs. Wonderview
1A-5 at Clarendon
Clarendon vs. Bradford or Marvell
Brinkley vs. Augusta or Friendship Aspire
1A-8 at Bradley
Nevada vs. Emerson
Taylor vs. Strong