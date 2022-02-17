Today's games

Subject to change

NOTE Some games may have been canceled.

5A-SOUTH

Sheridan at Texarkana

4A-8

Crossett at Star City

Watson Chapel at Monticello

District tournaments

BOYS

4A-3 at Brookland

Blytheville vs. Pocahontas

Valley View vs. Brookland

4A-4 at Subiaco Academy

Morrilton vs. Pottsville

Subiaco Academy vs. Dardanelle

4A-7 at Arkadelphia

Fountain Lake vs. Nashville

Arkadelphia vs. De Queen

3A-1 at Lincoln

Elkins vs. West Fork

Valley Springs vs. Bergman

3A-3 at Walnut Ridge

Walnut Ridge vs. Manila

Osceola vs. Rivercrest

3A-5 at Two Rivers

Baptist Prep vs. Mayflower

3A-6 at Episcopal Collegiate

Episcopal Collegiate vs. Central Ark. Christian

3A-7 at Ashdown

Ashdown vs. Centerpoint

Glen Rose vs. Prescott

3A-8 (higher seed hosts)

Lake Village vs. Drew Central

Dumas vs. McGehee or Smackover

2A-1 at Flippin

Eureka Springs vs. Alpena

Flippin vs. Cotter

2A-2 at Salem

Sloan-Hendrix vs. Salem

Melbourne vs. Tuckerman

2A-3 at Rector

Buffalo Island Central vs. Bay

Rector vs. Earle

2A-4 at Mountainburg

Lavaca vs. Mansfield

Acorn vs. Mountainburg

2A-5 at Quitman

Conway St. Joseph vs. Bigelow or LISA Academy North

Marshall vs. Maumelle Charter or Quitman

2A-6 at England

Marianna vs. Carlisle

England vs. Barton

2A-7 at Horatio

Dierks vs. Caddo Hills

Cutter-Morning Star vs. Magnet Cove

2A-8 at Lafayette County

Junction City vs. Fordyce

Woodlawn vs. Lafayette County

1A-1 WEST

County Line vs. Ozark Catholic

The New School vs. Mulberry

1A-3 at Hillcrest

Marked Tree vs. Maynard

Ridgefield Christian vs. Mammoth Spring

1A-4 at Morrilton Jr. High

Wonderview vs. Mount Vernon-Enola

Nemo Vista vs. Guy-Perkins

1A-5 at Clarendon

Brinkley vs. Marvell-Elaine or Augusta

Clarendon vs. Friendship Aspire or Bradford

1A-8 at Bradley

Dermott vs. Strong

Emerson vs. Taylor

GIRLS

4A-3 at Brookland

Southside Batesville vs. Trumann

Highland vs. Valley View

4A-4 at Subiaco Academy

Pottsville vs. Ozark

Morrilton vs. Dardanelle

4A-7 at Arkadelphia

Nashville vs. De Queen

Bauxite vs. Mena

3A-3 at Walnut Ridge

Corning vs. Hoxie

Manila vs. Osceola

3A-5 at Two Rivers

Lamar vs. Mayflower or Atkins

3A-6 at Episcopal Collegiate

Episcopal Collegiate vs. Central Ark. Christian

3A-7 at Ashdown

Centerpoint vs. Bismarck

Fouke vs. Benton Harmony Grove

3A-8 (higher seed hosts)

Dumas vs. Rison

Drew Central vs. McGehee

2A-1 at Flippin

Flippin vs. Life Way Christian

Cotter vs. Yellville-Summit

2A-2 at Salem

Melbourne vs. Cedar Ridge

Tuckerman vs. Salem

2A-3 at Rector

Marmaduke vs. Buffalo Island

Rector vs. Riverside

2A-4 at Mountainburg

Mansfield vs. Future School

Mountainburg vs. Acorn

2A-5 at Quitman

Bigelow vs. Hector or South Side Bee Branch

Quitman vs. Conway Christian

2A-6 at England

England vs. Carlisle

Des Arc vs. McCrory

2A-7 at Horatio

Horatio vs. Magnet Cove

Caddo Hills vs. Poyen

2A-8 at Lafayette County

Parkers Chapel vs. Lafayette County

Fordyce vs. Gurdon or Spring Hill

1A-1 WEST at Mulberry

St. Paul vs. Mulberry

County Line vs. Thaden

1A-3 at Hillcrest

Mammoth Spring vs. Marked Tree

Hillcrest vs. Maynard

1A-4 at Morrilton Jr. High

Sacred Heart vs. Mount-Vernon Enola

Nemo Vista vs. Wonderview

1A-5 at Clarendon

Clarendon vs. Bradford or Marvell

Brinkley vs. Augusta or Friendship Aspire

1A-8 at Bradley

Nevada vs. Emerson

Taylor vs. Strong