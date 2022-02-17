Boston racks up statistics

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston is leading the top-ranked team in the country in multiple categories, and now her coach is saying she should be considered the best player in the country.

Boston averages 17.1 points (fifth in the SEC), 11.9 rebounds (second) and 2.9 blocks (second). Her 54.7% field goal percentage is the conference's best. The 6-5 junior is on track to eclipse career highs in assists, blocks and steals. The Gamecocks are 23-1 overall and have won 11 straight games.

"I think when we look at what Aliyah has done over an entire basketball season, there is no doubt," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said on Feb. 9. "There wouldn't even be a question mark if it was somebody else. We're the number one team in the country. Hopefully, we will stay that way for Aliyah's sake, because it seems like any little crack and anything can be used against her. Aliyah Boston, by far, if she continues what she's done [and] what she'd been doing, is women's basketball's national player of the year."

Boston has tallied 17 straight double-doubles in a streak dating to a game against Elon on Nov. 29. If she records double-doubles in the Gamecocks' next two games against Auburn on Thursday tonight and Tennessee on Sunday, Boston will tie Sylvia Fowles' SEC record 19 consecutive double-doubles at LSU.

Boston, who was one of four finalists in last year's player of the year race, is considered a front-runner for this year's honor, but Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark has also emerged as a top candidate. Clark leads the country with 27.2 points per game, including eight games with at least 30 points and five triple-doubles this year. She became the first college basketball player to drop consecutive 30-point triple-doubles this season.

Tough twosome

LSU's duo of Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each to help finish off a season sweep of Texas A&M on Sunday.

They were a combined 17-of-30 shooting, 5 for 9 from three-point range and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. Besides Pointer and Morris, LSU was 8 of 29 from the floor.

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey was asked if having two players handle 65% of the scoring is sustainable as the season goes on.

"Buddy, it is what we have," Mulkey told The Advocate. "For 21 games, we've done it. I don't know about sustaining anything;all I know is we've got to win. We fight hard to win. It may be ugly at times. It may be impressive. But 21-4 -- we'll take it."

Milton-Jones named to Hall

Former Florida standout DeLisha Milton-Jones was among the 2022 class of inductees into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, which was announced on Monday.

She's among eight inductees, who will enter the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 11.

She was the first Gator athlete, male or female, to earn first team All-America honors for basketball and was a three time All-SEC honoree. By the time her career ended, Milton-Jones had scored over 1,000 points, had over 1,000 rebounds, and was named the SEC Player of the Year after her senior season.

Milton-Jones won two WNBA titles with the Los Angeles Sparks in a 17-season WNBA career. She was the Wade Trophy winner as a senior at Florida in 1997, and was on two gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic teams. She won two golds and a bronze with the Americans in the World Championship.

Milton-Jones is currently the head coach for the Old Dominion women, who are 19-5 overall and 9-3 in Conference USA.

Aggies fighting

Texas A&M had a three-game winning streak snapped by LSU to put the Aggies under the gun to stay in NCAA Tournament contention.

LSU outscored the Aggies 47-25 in the second half to wipe out a six-point halftime deficit on Sunday. Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair said on his radio show recently that eight SEC wins is sort of the magic number. He called it "The Race for Eight."

But Texas A&M dropped to 14-10 overall and 4-8 in the league after Sunday's loss. That means the Aggies would need to win all four of its remaining games to get to eight -- a tall task with top-ranked South Carolina among those opponents.

Blair, who recently topped 850 career wins, announced prior to the start of this season, that this would be his last. The longtime coach has taken A&M to the NCAA tournament 15 times in his time in College Station. The only times the Aggies haven't gone were in his first two seasons and in the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Top players

LSU's Alexis Morris made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute to help the Tigers down Georgia in a battle of two ranked teams and for her efforts was named the SEC Player of the Week. She also helped LSU erase a six-point halftime deficit with 16 second half points at Texas A&M, her former team.

Despite missing Thursday's game against Auburn, Arkansas' Samara Spencer didn't miss a beat against Missouri on Sunday. The freshman guard was instrumental in the Hogs' second-half comeback, scoring a career-best 22 points, pulling down a career-best 7 rebounds, while also dishing 4 assists to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season.





From top to bottom

RK. NET TEAM RECORDS COMMENT

1 1 S. Carolina 23-1, 11-1 Gamecocks streaking

2 16 Tennessee 21-4, 10-2 Lady Vols set up for SC

3 44 Florida 19-6, 9-3 Gators keep rolling

4 19 LSU 21-4, 9-3 Morris torches former team

5 25 Georgia 17-7, 6-6 Bulldogs have lost 3 in a row

6 24 Arkansas 16-8, 6-5 Razorbacks overcome issues

7 29 Ole Miss 18-6, 6-5 Rebels have lost 4 of 5

8 52 Miss. State 15-9, 6-6 Bulldogs collapse late

9 46 Missouri 16-9, 5-7 Three straight double-digit losses

10 42 Texas A&M 14-10, 4-8 Aggies can’t hold lead vs. LSU

11 55 Kentucky 11-11, 4-8 Wildcats gaining traction

12 66 Alabama 12-11, 3-9 Tide fall vs. Kentucky

13 83 Vanderbilt 12-14, 3-9 Commodores in a tailspin

14 92 Auburn 9-14, 1-11 Coach Johnnie Harris’ team still battling

NOTE The NCAA instituted last season for women's college basketball, a rating system called the NET Rankings, which took the place of the Ratings Percentage Index. An acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET rankings take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

Tennessee at South Carolina noon Sunday (ABC)

Top-ranked South Carolina hosts the No. 12 Lady Vols in a marquee matchup that will be on network television. The Gamecocks have won 11 in a row since fall at Missouri to open league play. The Lady Vols have won back-to-back games since losing two straight to Florida and Connecticut.

By the numbers

10 Wins by South Carolina over nationally ranked opponents this season

21 Games LSU has won this season, the most by any player on the current Tigers roster

25 Arkansas' combined SEC wins over the last three season -- the most ever in program history

200 Number of king cakes LSU Coach Kim Mulkey handed out to fans prior to Sunday's game against Texas A&M