State Capitol news in brief: Session extension;Recess resolutions;Health insurance

Session extension

The Arkansas Senate and House on Wednesday approved resolutions that would authorize an extension of the fiscal session until noon March 30.

The Senate voted to send Senate Resolution 21 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, to the House for further consideration. Across the Capitol, the House voted to send House Resolution by Sen. Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, to the Senate.

House and Senate approval of a resolution is required to extend the fiscal session beyond 30 days for up to 15 days.

The fiscal session started Monday. Hickey said he hopes the fiscal session will be wrapped up within the next few weeks.

The fiscal session is required to enter into a recess at a time as may be agreed upon by the House and Senate under SB21.

The resolutions allow the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore through a joint proclamation to reconvene the General Assembly at any time before noon March 30 to consider vetoes or correct errors and oversights or adjourn the fiscal session at any time before noon March 30 if they determine it is not necessary to reconvene.

-- Michael R. Wickline and Rachel Herzog

Recess resolutions

The Arkansas Senate and House on Wednesday approved resolutions that would allow the Senate and House to recess for a period of four days or longer by the Senate president pro tempore and House speaker, respectively.

The Senate voted to send Senate Resolution 22 by President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, to the House for further consideration. The House voted to send House Resolution 1002 by Sen. Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, to the Senate.

-- Michael R. Wickline and Rachel Herzog

Health insurance

Legislative committees advanced several bills that restructure Arkansas' health insurance program for state and public school employees Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee endorsed House Bill 1098 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, and House Bill 1099 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, in a voice vote without any audible opposition.

HB 1098 requires a fiscal impact statement for any proposed legislation imposing a new or increased cost obligation for health benefit plans. HB1099 establishes a subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council to oversee the Employee Benefits Division.

The House Education Committee advanced House Bill 1097 by Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, which increases the amount school districts contribute to the plan.

The House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs endorsed House Bill 1100 by Wardlaw, which establishes two advisory boards, the Public School Health Benefit Advisory Commission and the State Employee Health Benefit Advisory Commission.

The Senate Committee on Insurance and Commerce advanced Senate Bill 85 by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, Senate Bill 86 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, and Senate Bill 87 and Senate Bill 88, both by Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron.

SB85 requires five cumulative years of participation in the state's health insurance plan while employees are working before they are eligible for retiree benefits.

SB86 sets up reserve balances and triggers for when to raise and lower premiums. SB87 replaces a cap on bariatric surgeries with new regulations. SB88 removes contribution caps.

The bills now head to the respective House and Senate floors for consideration.

Lawmakers approved resolutions allowing them to consider the non-appropriation bills during the fiscal session, which kicked off Monday, earlier this week.

-- Rachel Herzog

Public TV funding

Lawmakers in the House declined to approve funding for the state's public broadcasting network Wednesday.

House Bill 1031, the $5.9 million appropriation to fund Arkansas PBS brought forward by the Joint Budget Committee, failed 49-45. Appropriations bills need a three-quarter vote in the 100-member House to pass.

Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, spoke against the appropriation.

"I don't support the public funding of indoctrination and lobbying efforts," Payton said.

Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, a co-chair of the Joint Budget Committee, said Wednesday he didn't think it was the first time the Arkansas PBS appropriation has failed to pass on the first try and that legislators evidently have issues with some of the programming. He said the Arkansas Department of Education's staff would likely get to work on persuading lawmakers to support the appropriation.

Late last year, a contract to fund Arkansas PBS programming to address learning loss among schoolchildren was delayed but ultimately approved after a state senator objected to a contractor's expression of left-leaning political views on Twitter.

-- Rachel Herzog

Hiring ex-inmates

A House committee on Wednesday rejected a resolution that would authorize lawmakers to consider legislation setting up a pilot program creating a tax credit for businesses that hire certain formerly incarcerated individuals.

House Resolution 1024 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, failed to advance from the House Rules Committee on a divided voice vote.

During a fiscal session, a resolution allowing lawmakers to consider non-appropriation bills must gain two-thirds approval by both chambers of the General Assembly.

-- Rachel Herzog