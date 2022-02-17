Small business center leader talks future at new location in Fort Smith

The Other Two Centers

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s Center for Business and Professional Development offers custom training programs and consulting services, as well as professional development programming. Its Family Enterprise Center provides educational programs and support to family-owned businesses.

Source: University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The regional office of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center plans to expand its reach in the River Valley this year from a newly opened location.

Bill Sabo, regional director for the center at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, briefed the university's Board of Visitors about the center and what it does during the board's meeting Wednesday. The meeting took place at the Bakery District at 70 S. Seventh St. in downtown Fort Smith, where the university has about 10,000 square feet of space that houses the center's regional office, as well as the university's Center for Business and Professional Development and Family Enterprise Center.

"This is the only center like this in the state and probably the only center like this in the region," Sabo said. "It can help businesses from before they start until the time they sell it or they pass it on to their kids, and we can do everything in between."

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at the university serves Crawford, Scott and Sebastian counties, according to information from the program's lead center in Little Rock. The program works with prospective and current owners of all types of businesses with up to 500 employees to assist with every aspect of business creation, management and operation. It provides consulting and resources, such as market research, free of charge, in addition to training and events.

The university was announced as a site for a new Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center regional office in February 2021 along with three other institutions, a news release from the center states. Crawford, Scott and Sebastian counties was being served by the center's office at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville at that point.

The new office opened the following August after Sabo was chosen as regional director, according to the university. The regional office, the Center for Business and Professional Development and the Family Enterprise Center used to be based in the Flanders Business Center as part of the institution's College of Business and Industry.

Sabo said the center is now able to reach into many underserved communities that have not had general business support. It will offer panels specifically for veterans, women and minorities in the first and second quarters of this year. It will also reach into the more rural communities of Scott and Crawford counties and increase its technology-based offerings through means such as search engine optimization, he said.

Sabo said the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center made a statewide economic impact of about "three quarters of $1 billion" over the past 10 years.

Kendall Ross, director of the Center for Business and Professional Development and Family Enterprise Center, said the three programs moved into the Bakery District the week before Christmas and began operations Jan. 3. One element of the new facility that exceeded his expectations was the unanticipated synergy that emerged between the three entities after they moved in.

"While we were on campus, we were all in the same area, but we had things coming and going," Ross said. "In here, we're all congregating in the same area. We take breaks together in the same area. We have lunch in the same area. We almost live here, and it's just this great synergy that happens when I can walk right down the office and tap Bill on the shoulder and say, 'Hey, I got a phone call, could you follow up on this?'"

Ross said the relocation of the three programs to the downtown area also made them more accessible to small businesses.

Ross has said Terisa Riley, university chancellor, instigated the concept for the Bakery District project in late 2019. The university began developing the Bakery District space in November 2020, and construction started in January. It includes two classroom spaces on the first floor, as well as offices for the three entities, two collaboration areas and an executive conference room on the second floor.

Wednesday's meeting concluded with Ross giving the board and others present a tour of the space. Ross said a grand opening for the space is planned for sometime in late April or early May.