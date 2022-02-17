Springdale man arrested after fatal crash

SPRINGDALE -- A 20-year-old Springdale man has been arrested after a head-on collision Saturday that left one person dead and two injured.

Yobany Zambrano-Morales, of 770 S. 40th St., H-102, in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with negligent homicide and battery. Zambrano-Morales was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Zambrano-Morales was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado north on Butterfield Coach Road around 5:20 a.m. Saturday when the accident occurred near the intersection of Butterfield Coach Road and Commons Avenue, according to a preliminary report from the Police Department and information from the Arkansas State Police.

Zambrano-Morales' vehicle crossed three lanes of traffic and hit a southbound 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Heriberto Nunez-Espinosa, 57, of Springdale.

Nunez-Espinosa was killed in the collision, according to police, and a passenger in the Yukon, Norma Nunez, 53, of Springdale, was injured. Zambrano-Morales was also injured in the accident.

Police said Nunez suffered minor injuries while Zambrano-Morales had severe injuries to both legs. Both were taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

Investigators obtained a subpoena for the blood alcohol content of blood drawn from Zambrano-Morales at the hospital, according to the report. The results showed a blood alcohol content of 0.059. Police said in the report with the blood alcohol content results and because Zambrano-Morales crossed three lanes into oncoming traffic they believe he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Zambrano-Morales was arrested at the hospital and taken to jail.