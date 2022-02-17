State panel OKs proposed rule to allow Arkansas casinos to accept mobile-sports bets

A proposed Arkansas Racing Commission rule that would allow the state's licensed casinos to begin accepting mobile sports bets from people in Arkansas cleared a legislative panel on Thursday morning.

The Joint Budget Committee's Administrative Rule Review Subcommittee recommended that the Joint Budget Committee approve the proposed rule. The Joint Budget Committee is expected to consider the proposed rule during its next meeting on Tuesday morning.

If the Joint Budget Committee signs off on the proposed rule, the racing commission will have to file the proposal with the secretary of state's office and the proposal would become effective 10 days later.

Officials of the state's casinos and online sports betting operators disagreed on Wednesday about whether the proposed rule would violate the federal commerce clause.

Brian Bowen, chief of state for the attorney general's office, told lawmakers on Thursday that officials for the attorney general's office believe they can defend the proposed rule, if there is a legal challenge to it.

The state's licensed casinos are currently allowed to offer sports betting on-premises under the commission's existing rules, but the proposed rule would allow people anywhere in the state to make online sports bets through the state's casinos.

Three casinos currently operate in Arkansas in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff and West Memphis. Mobile sports betting is currently allowed in Louisiana and Tennessee among Arkansas’ surrounding states, state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said.

The proposed Racing Commission rule would define an online sports pool as an operation in which wagers on sports events are made over the Internet on websites or mobile applications through computers, mobile devices or other approved interactive devices accepted through a gaming system approved by the commission.

“In order to operate an online sports pool, a casino licensee must first operate and continue to operate a sports pool from the casino licensee’s premises,” under the proposed rule.

“Further, operation of an online sports pool shall be prohibited in circumstances in which a majority of the net casino gaming receipts, as defined in Amendment 100, from the online sports pool is paid to a third-party vendor in assisting in the operation of the sports pool.”

That portion of the proposed rule would grant the state’s casinos more than a half of the proceeds when partnering with online bookmakers. The majority split would set Arkansas apart from the rest of the nation, where the average share is 5%-15% with local casinos.

