State Police case file on Little Rock police chief firing at suspect on New Year's Eve submitted to prosecutors

The investigative case file related to Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey firing his gun at a suspect on New Year's Eve was submitted to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office Feb. 10, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said Wednesday.

When reached via email, state police spokesman Bill Sadler declined to offer more comments beyond confirmation that the case file had been submitted last week.

"The Arkansas State Police does not acknowledge or discuss any specific records that are part [of] an investigative file while the case remains in an active status," Sadler wrote in an email.

Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley of the Sixth Judicial District, which encompasses Pulaski and Perry counties, likewise declined to comment.

"We do not discuss status of case files while they are in process or under review," he said via email in response to the same questions that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette posed to Sadler. "Rest assured we will let you know as soon as appropriate."

Asked whether Sadler's statement that the case file had been submitted last week was accurate, Jegley wrote, "Sure."

Twin investigations relating to Humphrey were initiated in the aftermath of the New Year's Eve incident.

Arkansas State Police agents were tasked with investigating his use of force and whether Humphrey complied with state law, and submitted the case file to the prosecuting attorney's office for a final determination.

Additionally, officials said the Little Rock Police Department would conduct a separate, internal investigation of the incident. The internal probe presumably will assess whether Humphrey's actions violated departmental rules.

It remains unclear whether the internal investigation has concluded.

According to the authorities' account of the Dec. 31 incident, Humphrey was on patrol, as were other top police officials because of an all-hands approach on New Year's Eve.

In the evening hours, the police chief encountered a disturbance outside an Asher Avenue gas station in which an armed suspect opened fire, wounding one person, authorities said.

Humphrey fired his service weapon, apparently missing the suspect, who was uninjured when she was arrested that same evening.

The suspect was identified as Taz Hayes, 29. She has pleaded innocent to a first-degree battery charge in the incident.

Little Rock referred the investigation of Humphrey's use of force, as well as the investigation of the altercation involving Hayes, to the state police for the outside agency to pursue.

During a news conference Wednesday arranged to discuss the city's efforts to reduce violent crime, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. declined to provide any information when asked about the investigations related to Humphrey.

Scott said he was not at liberty to discuss it, referring to an "ongoing process."

Humphrey spent a little less than two weeks on administrative leave after the Dec. 31 incident. Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins served as acting chief of police during the interim period.

The police chief returned to active duty Jan. 13 with the approval of Scott and Young-Haskins even though the state police investigation and the department's internal investigation were still ongoing.

A request for comment sent via email to Little Rock police officials regarding the status of the internal investigation involving Humphrey was not returned by Wednesday evening.