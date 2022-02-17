FOOTBALL

Pair of head coaching vacancies filled

Two Arkansas high school coaching vacancies have been filled, as Harrison and Lonoke high schools both announced hirings Wednesday.

Harrison announced on social media the hiring of former Riverview Coach Chris Keylon.

Keylon is a former Harrison assistant who spent six seasons with the Goblins as defensive coordinator before becoming Riverview's head coach last season. In one season with the Raiders, Keylon's team finished 5-6.

He replaces Joel Wells, who resigned in January to focus on his role as Harrison's assistant athletic director and golf coach.

The Lonoke School Board approved the hiring of Perryville football coach and athletic director Chris Norton on Tuesday and announced his hiring Wednesday morning.

Norton spent four seasons at Perryville where he complied a 21-22 record.

Norton takes over for Harry Wright, who became the head coach and assistant athletic director in January at Bartlesville (Okla.) High School.

-- Adam Cole

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU's Leathers, Shell earn honors

Arkansas State University added to its weekly Sun Belt Conference indoor track and field with Sophie Leathers honored as the top women's track athlete and Carter Shell honored as the top men's field athlete.

Leathers broke ASU's 5,000-meter indoor record with a time of 16:44.83 at the Music City Challenge in Nashville Tenn. Leathers' mark now ranks first in the Sun Belt this season by almost 14 seconds.

Shell picked up his award for the second time this season, taking first place in the long jump at the same event. His leap of 25 feet, 4 inches is 17th-best nationally, with the Red Wolves headed to the Sun Belt Indoor Championships on Monday and Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

TENNIS

ASU's Rice named conference player of the week

Arkansas State University's Thea Rice capped a 5-1 week with Sun Belt Conference honors as announced by the league office Wednesday.

Rice, a Hot Springs native who began at the University of Arkansas before transferring prior to last season, won all three of her No. 1 singles matches -- two of which were straight-set victories. She also paired with Nejla Zukic for doubles wins against Missouri-Kansas City and Missouri State, losing only to Central Arkansas in a tiebreaker.

-- Mitchell Gladstone