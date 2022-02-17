Flash flood warning in effect for central Pulaski County as storm system moves across state

A flash flood warning is in effect for central Pulaski County until 12:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The warning comes as a strong storm system moves across the state, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms and a chance for strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect Thursday for much of the state, as sustained wind speeds of up to 30 mph and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible through the afternoon, according to a Thursday morning briefing from the weather service.

Rain is expected to continue into early Thursday afternoon, the briefing states.

Much of Arkansas is considered at a slight risk for weather hazards, including winds of up to 60 mph, hail as large as a quarter and a “very low” potential for tornadoes, according to forecasters. Far east portions of the state are considered at an enhanced risk for those same conditions, while Northwest Arkansas is at a marginal risk, forecasters say.

Widespread heavy rain isn’t expected, according to the briefing.

Forecasters said colder air will arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday, when there may be a brief wintry mix across far Northwest Arkansas in the Ozark Mountains area.





A wind advisory is in effect for most of the state Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)





