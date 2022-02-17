Super Quiz: 3-Letter Verb/Noun Words

1. Force something into place. An adult male sheep.
2. Cause to tilt. The pointed end of something.
3. To give information about someone. A long-tailed rodent.
4. To fasten something with a piece of string or rope. An item of clothing worn around the neck.
5. To make someone believe something that is not true. A person serving a sentence in a prison.
6. To wipe sweat from your face. A cleaning implement.
7. To talk a lot. A wild ox of Tibet.
8. To make someone feel weak. A person who lacks good judgment.
9. To criticize someone. A metal container used for cooking.
ANSWERS:
1. Ram
2. Tip
3. Rat
4. Tie
5. Con
6. Mop
7. Yak
8. Sap
9. Pan