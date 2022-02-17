Super Quiz: 3-Letter Verb/Noun Words

1. Force something into place. An adult male sheep.

2. Cause to tilt. The pointed end of something.

3. To give information about someone. A long-tailed rodent.

4. To fasten something with a piece of string or rope. An item of clothing worn around the neck.

5. To make someone believe something that is not true. A person serving a sentence in a prison.

6. To wipe sweat from your face. A cleaning implement.

7. To talk a lot. A wild ox of Tibet.

8. To make someone feel weak. A person who lacks good judgment.

9. To criticize someone. A metal container used for cooking.

ANSWERS:

1. Ram

2. Tip

3. Rat

4. Tie

5. Con

6. Mop

7. Yak

8. Sap

9. Pan