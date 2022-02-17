Suspect arrested in slaying late Friday in downtown LR

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday who has been charged with capital murder in a Friday night shooting on Seventh Street in Little Rock, the Police Department announced on Twitter.

Police arrested William Creasman, 26, around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Creasman is charged with capital murder, first-degree battery and two counts of terroristic threatening in the death of 37-year-old Rickey Braggs at 224 E. Seventh St. shortly before midnight.

Edwards would not say what Creasman's relationship to the victim was, if police had been able to find the firearm used or what type of firearm it was.