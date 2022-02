Today's Olympic TV All times Central

Best bet

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee will be among those competing today in the women's free skate figure skating competition. Coverage of the event will be shown on NBC in its 7-10:30 p.m. Central programming block.

(AP/David J. Phillip)

USA (1 A.M.-10:10 P.M.)

SPEED SKATING Women's 1,000-meters; NORDIC COMBINED SKIING Men's team large hill, men's team 4x5km relay; FREESTYLE SKIING Women's ski cross final, women's halfpipe final, men's ski cross qualifying; FIGURE SKATING Women's free skate; WOMEN'S CURLING Round robin game; MEN'S CURLING Semifinal; WOMEN'S ICE HOCKEY Gold medal game; ALPINE SKIING Women's combined run

NBC (1-4 P.M.)

ALPINE SKIING Women's combined slalom run; FREESTYLE SKIING Women's ski cross final; NORDIC COMBINED SKIING Men's team large hill, men's 4x5km relay

CNBC (4-10 P.M.)

MEN'S CURLING Semifinals

NBC (7-10:30 P.M.)

FREESTYLE SKIING Women's halfpipe final; FIGURE SKATING Women's free skate; SPEED SKATING Women's 1,000-meters

USA (10:10 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Semifinals

NBC (11:05 P.M.-1:30 A.M.)

FREESTYLE SKIING Men's ski cross final; NORDIC COMBINED SKIING Men's team 4x5km relay

Friday's TV

USA (12:30 A.M.-11 P.M.)

MEN'S CURLING Men's bronze medal game; SPEED SKATING Men's 1,000-meters; FREESTYLE SKIING Men's ski cross final, men's halfpipe final; FIGURE SKATING Pairs short program; MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Semifinals; WOMEN'S CURLING Semifinals; TWO-MAN BOBSLED First, second runs; ALPINE SKIING Team event; BIATHLON Men's 15km mass start

NBC (1-4 P.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Semifinals; SPEED SKATING Men's 1,000-meters; BIATHLON Men's 15km mass start

CNBC (4-10 P.M.)

WOMEN'S CURLING Semifinals

NBC (7-10 P.M.; 10:35 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

FREESTYLE SKIING Men's halfpipe final; FIGURE SKATING Pairs short program; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED First, second runs; ALPINE SKIING Team event; FOUR-MAN BOBSLED First, second runs

USA (11 P.M.-3 A.M.)

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km; SPEED SKATING Men's 1,000-meters

Saturday's TV

USA (3 A.M.-9:30 P.M.)

BIATHLON Women's 12.5km mass start; ALPINE SKIING Team event; FIGURE SKATING Pairs free skate; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; MEN'S CURLING Gold medal game; WOMEN'S CURLING Bronze medal game; SPEED SKATING Men's women's mass start finals; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km

CNBC (7-9:30 A.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Bronze medal game

NBC (1:30-5 P.M.)

SPEED SKATING Men's, women's mass start finals; CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Men's 50km; BIATHLON Women's 12.5km mass start

NBC (7-10 P.M.)

FOUR-MAN BOBSLED Third, finals runs; TWO-WOMAN BOBSLED Third, final runs; FIGURE SKATING Pairs free skate

CNBC (7-9:30 P.M.)

WOMEN'S CURLING Gold medal game

USA (9:30 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

MEN'S ICE HOCKEY Gold medal game

NBC (10:30 P.M.-12:30 A.M.)

FIGURE SKATING Gala