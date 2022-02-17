TODAY’S STATE D-I GAMES

UALR men at Texas-Arlington

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS UALR 8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 10-14, 6-7

SERIES UALR leads 10-8

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.;12.6;4.7

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.;7.5;1.2

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.;7.0;2.6

F Myron Gardner 6-6, Jr.;8.6;4.7

F Kevin Osawe 6-6, Jr.;6.5;3.9

COACH Darrell Walker (50-60 in fourth season at UALR, 96-78 in sixth season overall)

Texas-Arlington

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G David Azore, 6-4, Sr.;19.9;4.5

G Javon Levi, 5-11, Sr.;5.8;4.8

G Carson Bischoff, 6-4, Jr.;5.7;1.1

F Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, 6-9, So.;5.0;4.9

F Patrick Mwamba, 6-7, So.;10.0;4.4

COACH Greg Young (10-14 in first season at Texas-Arlington and 178-153 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Texas Arlington

67.7;Points for;68.5

73.1;Points against;69.9

-4.5;Rebound margin;1.7

1.5;Turnover margin;-1.4

41.7;FG pct.;43.1

32.7;3-pt pct.;31.2

73.9;FT pct.;69.1

CHALK TALK UALR’s Jovan Stulic’s 18 points and eight rebounds last weekend at Troy matched career highs. … UALR has won four of its last five games against Texas-Arlington, the most recent coming in triple overtime Jan. 22 in Little Rock. … With the Trojans limited by injury, three starters — Isaiah Palermo, D.J. Smith and Jordan Jefferson — have averaged at least 36 minutes per game the last two weekends.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas State men at Texas State

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas

RECORDS Arkansas State 15-8, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 17-6, 8-3

SERIES Texas State leads 10-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;7.7;3.8

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;13.0;3.5

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;12.3;2.7

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;17.7;12.0

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.;4.8;3.8

COACH Mike Balado (66-77 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Texas State

POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Shelby Adams, 6-3, Sr.;8.9;2.8

G Mason Harrell, 5-9, Sr.;11.3;1.3

G Caleb Asberry, 6-3, Sr.;15.0;4.7

F Isiah Small, 6-8, Sr.;12.0;7.4

F Nate Martin, 6-8, So.;6.8;4.0

COACH Terrence Johnson (35-13 in second season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Texas State

72.0;Points for;78.2

68.0;Points against;65.2

1.9;Rebound margin;4.8

0.3;Turnover margin;5.6

45.6;FG pct.;49.6

32.1;3-pt pct.;38.4

74.3;FT pct.;78.3

CHALK TALK ASU’s only win in San Marcos came during its first visit on Jan. 4, 2014, and Texas State had won 10 straight against the Red Wolves prior to their 67-60 home win this January. … Coach Mike Balado said Tuesday that Caleb Fields, Keyon Wesley and Desi Sills remain “day-to-day” — the latter two did not play at South Alabama. … ASU’s two losses last weekend marked the first time the Red Wolves have dropped consecutive games this season.

— Mitchell Gladstone

UCA women vs. Bellarmine

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 8-15, 3-9 ASUN; Bellarmine 3-20, 0-12

SERIES UCA leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.;8.9;2.8

G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.;3.1;2.9

F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr.;5.2;4.2

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.;13.7;10.4

F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr.;11.0;5.7

COACH Sandra Rushing (175-123 in 10th season at UCA, 578-379 in 32nd season overall)

BELLARMINE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jaela Johnson, 5-5, Jr.; 11.9;3.7

G Kathleen Scott, 5-8, Sr.;6.3;2.0

G Claire Knies, 5-10, So.;4.9;2.3

G Mackenzie Keelin, 6-1, So.;8.1;4.6

F Sheniqua Coatney, 6-2, Sr.;5.2;5.5

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;BELLARMINE

53.7;Points for;60.5

61.7;Points against;74.4

4.7;Rebound margin;-7.0

-4.8;Turnover margin;-1.7

37.6;FG pct.;37.1

24.1;3-pt pct.;32.4

68.6;FT pct.;70.9

CHALK TALK In the teams’ first meeting, the Sugar Bears grabbed their first ASUN Conference win 55-41 on Jan. 12 in Louisville, Ky. … While UCA is tied for fourth place in the ASUN West Division, today’s contest will pit them against the only winless team in the conference.

— Adam Cole