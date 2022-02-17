TODAY’S STATE D-I GAMES

UALR men at Texas-Arlington
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
RECORDS UALR 8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 10-14, 6-7
SERIES UALR leads 10-8
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.;12.6;4.7
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.;7.5;1.2
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.;7.0;2.6
F Myron Gardner 6-6, Jr.;8.6;4.7
F Kevin Osawe 6-6, Jr.;6.5;3.9
COACH Darrell Walker (50-60 in fourth season at UALR, 96-78 in sixth season overall)
Texas-Arlington
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G David Azore, 6-4, Sr.;19.9;4.5
G Javon Levi, 5-11, Sr.;5.8;4.8
G Carson Bischoff, 6-4, Jr.;5.7;1.1
F Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, 6-9, So.;5.0;4.9
F Patrick Mwamba, 6-7, So.;10.0;4.4
COACH Greg Young (10-14 in first season at Texas-Arlington and 178-153 in 11th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Texas Arlington
67.7;Points for;68.5
73.1;Points against;69.9
-4.5;Rebound margin;1.7
1.5;Turnover margin;-1.4
41.7;FG pct.;43.1
32.7;3-pt pct.;31.2
73.9;FT pct.;69.1
CHALK TALK UALR’s Jovan Stulic’s 18 points and eight rebounds last weekend at Troy matched career highs. … UALR has won four of its last five games against Texas-Arlington, the most recent coming in triple overtime Jan. 22 in Little Rock. … With the Trojans limited by injury, three starters — Isaiah Palermo, D.J. Smith and Jordan Jefferson — have averaged at least 36 minutes per game the last two weekends.
— Mitchell Gladstone
Arkansas State men at Texas State
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas
RECORDS Arkansas State 15-8, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 17-6, 8-3
SERIES Texas State leads 10-4
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;7.7;3.8
G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;13.0;3.5
G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;12.3;2.7
F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;17.7;12.0
F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.;4.8;3.8
COACH Mike Balado (66-77 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)
Texas State
POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Shelby Adams, 6-3, Sr.;8.9;2.8
G Mason Harrell, 5-9, Sr.;11.3;1.3
G Caleb Asberry, 6-3, Sr.;15.0;4.7
F Isiah Small, 6-8, Sr.;12.0;7.4
F Nate Martin, 6-8, So.;6.8;4.0
COACH Terrence Johnson (35-13 in second season at Texas State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Texas State
72.0;Points for;78.2
68.0;Points against;65.2
1.9;Rebound margin;4.8
0.3;Turnover margin;5.6
45.6;FG pct.;49.6
32.1;3-pt pct.;38.4
74.3;FT pct.;78.3
CHALK TALK ASU’s only win in San Marcos came during its first visit on Jan. 4, 2014, and Texas State had won 10 straight against the Red Wolves prior to their 67-60 home win this January. … Coach Mike Balado said Tuesday that Caleb Fields, Keyon Wesley and Desi Sills remain “day-to-day” — the latter two did not play at South Alabama. … ASU’s two losses last weekend marked the first time the Red Wolves have dropped consecutive games this season.
— Mitchell Gladstone
UCA women vs. Bellarmine
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 8-15, 3-9 ASUN; Bellarmine 3-20, 0-12
SERIES UCA leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.;8.9;2.8
G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.;3.1;2.9
F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr.;5.2;4.2
F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.;13.7;10.4
F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr.;11.0;5.7
COACH Sandra Rushing (175-123 in 10th season at UCA, 578-379 in 32nd season overall)
BELLARMINE
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Jaela Johnson, 5-5, Jr.; 11.9;3.7
G Kathleen Scott, 5-8, Sr.;6.3;2.0
G Claire Knies, 5-10, So.;4.9;2.3
G Mackenzie Keelin, 6-1, So.;8.1;4.6
F Sheniqua Coatney, 6-2, Sr.;5.2;5.5
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;BELLARMINE
53.7;Points for;60.5
61.7;Points against;74.4
4.7;Rebound margin;-7.0
-4.8;Turnover margin;-1.7
37.6;FG pct.;37.1
24.1;3-pt pct.;32.4
68.6;FT pct.;70.9
CHALK TALK In the teams’ first meeting, the Sugar Bears grabbed their first ASUN Conference win 55-41 on Jan. 12 in Louisville, Ky. … While UCA is tied for fourth place in the ASUN West Division, today’s contest will pit them against the only winless team in the conference.
— Adam Cole