Tyson to shut Keystone office in Alabama next month

Tyson Foods, the parent company of Keystone Foods, is preparing to close a Keystone office in Huntsville, Ala.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, the office is scheduled to begin closing March 25, affecting 58 Keystone employees.

No processing operations occur there, a company spokesperson said over the phone.

The decision to close the office came after Tyson leadership set a goal to find more than $1 billion in savings in the next three years.

Last month, the company started cutting 200 jobs from a Kentucky chicken plant.

Workers at the Keystone office in Huntsville will be offered severance and relocation options, spokesperson Kelly Hellbusch said in an email Wednesday. Tyson is working to ensure resources and assistance are available to those who choose not to relocate, she said.

In 2018, Tyson acquired Keystone, a supplier of beef, chicken and fish products to McDonald's, from Marfrig Global Foods for $2.16 billion in cash.