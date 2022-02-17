U.S. steadfast friend, Pelosi assures Israel

JERUSALEM -- American support for Israel remains "ironclad," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of Israel's parliament Wednesday.

Pelosi spoke primarily on U.S. and Israel's desires to rein in Iran's nuclear capabilities and find a path toward peace with the Palestinians.

"The U.S. remains ironclad ... in our support of Israel's security and its regional stability," Pelosi said with her Israeli counterpart, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, standing nearby.

The face-to-face diplomacy came as talks about a deal to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities continue in Vienna. U.S. President Joe Biden campaigned on renewing and expanding the Iran nuclear deal after former President Donald Trump, with encouragement from then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, withdrew the United States in 2018.

Since then, the U.S. has reimposed sanctions, and Iran has stepped up its nuclear activities, amassing a stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Israel has said it will not be bound by any international agreement concerning Iran's nuclear program and says it is prepared to take military action if needed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear arms. Iran insists its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

Pelosi said Israel and the U.S. remain concerned about the same threat from Iran and its proxies.

"We are together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran, both in the region and also its nuclear development," she said. "The nuclear threat of Iran is a global one. ... Israel's proximity to Iran is of concern to all of us."

Pelosi also raised the Biden administration's commitment to Palestinian statehood at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opposes the idea.

"Our delegation is also here to reaffirm America's commitment to a just and enduring two state solution, one that embraces, enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors," Pelosi said.