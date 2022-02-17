Walmart to try out alternatives to plastic bags

Walmart Inc.'s efforts to reduce single-use plastics in its operations include testing alternatives to plastic bags in its curbside pickup and home delivery services in coming months.

A Walmart spokeswoman also confirmed reports Tuesday that Walmart plans to expand a test of reusable tote bags with its InHome customers in the Northeast "at some point" this year.

The company started testing the bags with Walmart InHome subscribers last fall out of a single store in the New York City metropolitan area.

InHome customers can choose to have their orders delivered directly to their kitchen refrigerator, with no bags used; on their doorstep, in which case the items would be in reusable bags; and in their garage or garage refrigerator, where delivery workers use a mix of reusable bags and totes as needed.

Walmart is still working on what alternatives to single-use plastic bags it will test in curbside pickup and home delivery this year, the spokeswoman said.