What a country

It wasn't exactly throwing boxes of tea in the Boston harbor, but then again, this isn't exactly Tolstoy. We're all doing what we can.

You might have heard that there were protesters who spoke out at the governor's State of the State address earlier this week. They chanted "No more cages" after the governor began talking about his idea to increase the number of prison beds.

The state House sergeant at arms reported that 20-25 people were asked to leave. Later, the secretary of state put out a press release saying that two people were arrested: "Today, several protesters seated in the House Gallery during the Governor's State of the State address became excessively noisy and were asked to leave. Most of the protesters complied, but a couple of individuals were disruptive to the point of requiring arrest and charged with disorderly conduct."

It's the American way. Protest. Be asked to leave. Don't. Get arrested. And if your cause is right, you might make history. Martin Luther King would understand. He wrote his best work in a Birmingham jail years ago.

But protests have consequences. The cops these days don't do water hoses anymore--thanks in large part to the civil rights movement and its sacrifices. The marchers back in the 1960s showed the American people what brutality looked like, by taking brutality's punishment for the cameras to record.

These days, thanks to them, those who'd refuse to leave a gubernatorial address after being asked might find themselves with a ticket. And maybe a court date. (Some of the protesters did say they were mistreated by the police at the Capitol. We suppose that's what civil courts are for.)

But were the protesters onto something?

The papers say about 20 people gathered outside on the steps of the Capitol as part of the "United Against Cages" protest. Including members of something called decARcerate and the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

"Instead of unlocking doors, they want to build new cages with my money, our money," one of the leaders of the protests told the papers. The story reported that "No more cages" rang out as he spoke.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has recommended using state surplus money to expand the prison in Calico Rock by another 498 beds. His side of the story, as he told lawmakers at his speech:

"Let me emphasize that this need for a new facility is not a reflection of a change in incarceration policy. It is simply the fact that we have a growing state and we are growing in projections of 1.4 percent" each year.

That necessarily means more cars on the road, more people paying taxes--and a need for more prison beds.

Some disagree. But we wonder if any of them would volunteer to have a released criminal move next door.

Our opinion on the matter comes from an accident of copy editing. Or maybe pagination. Because right next to Tuesday's story on the front of the Arkansas section about the protest during the governor speech was another article. Its headline read:

Gunfire in LR

claims 2 lives

over weekend

And that says more than any protest against prisons might.