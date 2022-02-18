2 people die, 1 injured in accidents on roads

Two people were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday evening, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Kelly Ashcraft, 43, of Rison, was behind the wheel of a 2019 Honda Accord shortly after 7 p.m., driving north on Arkansas 530 in rural Lincoln County, not far from the Cleveland County line.

Ashcraft's vehicle crossed the centerline, striking a 2020 Kia Sorento in the southbound lane of traffic.

Ashcraft and the driver of the Kia, Monica Fresen, 31, of Star City, were both taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment, but Ashcraft died of her injuries.

Beverly Jones, 61, of Atkins, was crossing Arkansas 363 in Pope County just before 7:20 p.m. when she was struck and killed by an eastbound 2014 Infiniti.

The Infiniti had slowed in response to seeing a dog crossing the road, but still hit Jones, who was in the eastbound lane.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of both crashes, troopers investigating wrote in the reports.