Community Briefs: Alzheimer's support group meeting set

Alzheimer's support group meeting set

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers/Alzheimer's Support Group meeting online at 11 a.m. Monday.

The community is invited to attend the workshop via Zoom. The session is for people who care for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia, according to a news release.

"Dementia is a term for problems with thinking and memory loss that are not likely to get better over time. When you understand signs, treatment options, and how to plan for your loved one's care, you can help your loved one and yourself," according to the release.

The link to the Zoom meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09 with Meeting ID: 924 6750 0571 and Passcode: 6300. To call, dial 1 346 248 7799 and use the same ID.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300, 0r Nicole Bates at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Center on Aging at Pine Bluff, (870) 879-1440.

Groups hosting Science Family Night

Seeds to STEM, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy and the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will present a Science Family Night from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The community is invited to attend.

"Seeds for STEM will offer numerous science activities that the whole family can enjoy, such as dissecting frogs, making lotions, keychains, ice cream, extracting DNA from strawberries and more," according to a news release.

The community can also help by providing donations of hot dogs, chips, drinks and popcorn. Volunteers will also be needed to help pass out food, clean up, help man the science stations and recruit children to participate.

To volunteer, visit https://forms.gle/9MwQcFsiuoXVgycK9) and to recruit youth and RSVP, visit https://forms.gle/9MwQcFsiuoXVgycK9.

Details: Nyeshia Aldridge, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, naldridge@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870)850-7500, ext. 102.

Coalition schedules Black History event

The Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition, along with the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, invites the community to help recognize Black History Month by attending their virtual event titled: "Dinner and Dialogue -- A Candid Conversation Featuring Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin."

This free event will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, according to a news release.

An excerpt from the 1971 video "A Conversation with Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin" will be shown to set the stage for a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Jimmy Cunningham, tourism development director, of Pine Bluff will serve as the facilitator.

Guests and the topics they will address include state Rep. Vivian Flowers, social justice; Tom Bennett of Pine Bluff, education; Anthony Armstrong, a former Pine Bluff resident, economics; and Dr. Pebbles Fagan, health.

To register for this event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUud-CgqDsrHtadDuPJf1x_H2jIMfOAg4On.