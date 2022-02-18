Amazon delays opening in Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. -- Amazon has pushed back the opening of a huge distribution facility in Mississippi.

The company announced plans for a third warehouse and shipping center in Mississippi about 15 months ago, The Clarion Ledger reported.

The 700,000-square-foot facility in Madison County is expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area.

The company still plans to open the new facility in Canton, but the timing has changed, Amazon spokesperson Divina Mims said Tuesday. Amazon officials now project that the Canton facility will open between July and September.