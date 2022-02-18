Arkansas launches federally funded program to provide assistance to residents with housing, utility bills

Arkansans struggling to pay housing or utility bills since the start of the pandemic could be eligible for assistance through a newly launched statewide program offering $54 million.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the Arkansas Homeowners Assistance Fund -- funded through the U.S. Treasury. Arkansas is one of the first states to gain approval, a news release says.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Arkansans across the board, and many have struggled to pay their mortgage and utility bills," Hutchinson said in the release. "This program will not only help those individuals get back on their feet but will also bring benefits to our economy here in the state."

About 705,000 homeowners are in a forbearance plan as of December, according to a survey conducted by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Arkansas Development Finance Authority Vice President of Home ownership and Public Finance Robert "Ro" Arrington said it is impossible to know about how many need the assistance in Arkansas.

About 130 individuals have already been helped through a pilot program, Arrington said. He said this includes families who have lost spouses during the pandemic.

"We don't know exactly what our need will be until we get out and promote the program," he said.

The program was created to fund about 1,900 to 2,000 people, said Derrick Rose, Finance Authority spokesman. He said the amount was decided by the U.S. Treasury.

Arrington said he was asked by a state legislator what would happen if the money ran out.

"I said, 'I don't know. This is my first pandemic,'" Arrington said.

The biggest hurdle has been in promoting the program, he said. He said people are assuming it is a scam.

"Credibility has been an issue," Arrington said. "People aren't believing it is real."

The program helps Arkansans prevent delinquent mortgages, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utilities. The funds will go directly to mortgage companies, insurance companies and utility providers, the release says. The money has been set aside for anyone dealing with hardship from the pandemic, including job loss, reduction of income and increased costs related to health care.

Eligibility is based on the county a homeowner lives in. The applicant must have an income of less than 150% of the median income of their county. The maximum annual household income for a family of four ranges from $81,150 to $112,350, per the release.

Rose said the state has worked to make the process as simple as possible for applicants.

A portal can be used to quickly see if an applicant qualifies per his or her county income level, he said. A help number is also available for anyone having additional concerns.

The online portal can be found at apply.arkansashaf.com and the help number is (888) 698-0964. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday.

To apply, applicants will need valid IDs, proof of homeownership, income documentations and documents showing mortgage delinquency.