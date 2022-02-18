Arkansas reports 36 covid deaths as hospitalizations, active cases decline

Arkansas' death toll from covid-19, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose to 10,271 on Friday, up 36 from Thursday.

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals continued plummeting on Friday, one day after falling below 1,000 for the first time in more than a month. The number of covid patients hospitalized in Arkansas fell by 66, to 865, its lowest level since Jan. 5.

It was the 18th consecutive daily decrease in hospitalizations, and the 22nd decrease in the 23 days since the number peaked at 1,819 on Jan. 26. As of Friday, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals was less than half the all-time high it reached during a surge powered by the omicron variant.

The state's average daily death toll over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 42, as the deaths reported Friday were down from the 40 deaths reported the previous Friday. The rolling seven-day reported death toll works out to one covid death in Arkansas, on average, every 35 minutes.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,279, an increase that was larger by 130 than the one a day earlier but smaller by 668 than the one the previous Friday.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 28, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 1,258.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new infections, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 70, to 12,414. Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the Health Department didn't release numbers as it switched to a new data system, the active case total has fallen every day since it reached an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 812,948 coronavirus cases. Of those, 790,027 are considered recovered.

Already at its lowest level since Jan. 9, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Friday by four, to 138, its fourth straight daily decline.

Dropping for the 12th day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by 21, to 262, its lowest level since Jan. 5.

Since Feb. 8, the total number of hospitalized covid-19 patients has been below its previous peaks of 1,371 in January 2021 and 1,459 last summer during the delta surge.

During the recent omicron wave, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter but below its all-time high of 558 in August.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.