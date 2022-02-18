Arkansas' schools for the blind, deaf getting $6M for improvements





Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday he will allocate $6 million for improvements to the Arkansas Schools for the Blind and the Deaf and to build a new health services building.

Hutchinson said the money will come from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Funding, with $2 million paying for the replacement of water lines and the power grid across both campuses.

"The changes are needed due to an aging infrastructure," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "The electrical grid is very old and in need of constant repairs. The same thing with the water lines, they are just old."

The governor said the other $4 million will be used to pay for construction of a new health services building that will serve both campuses. Hutchinson said the facility will house services for clinic health and wellness for students and staff, audiology, ophthalmology/optometry and mental health.

"This will be helpful in meeting the specialized needs of these students," he said.

Key said efforts will be made to try to do as many of the upgrades and as much construction as possible without impacting the students.

"We might have to do some redirection of students, but we want to do a lot of the larger-scale construction during the summer," he said.

The Arkansas School for the Deaf and the Arkansas School for the Blind are state-sponsored schools that provide necessary services for students around the state. The schools are close to one another and often share facilities.

"The new health services building will be located in the center of both campuses," Key said.

Key said the health center will allow students the ability to receive necessary treatment that currently occurs off campus because of the need to see specialists.

"It will be kind of like one-stop shop for speciality services," he said. "We can now bring it all together in a modern building for our students."

This project is scheduled to be completed by September 2023.









Gallery: Governor Press Conference







