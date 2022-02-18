Arkansas soccer coach Hale gets contract extension

The University of Arkansas has extended the contract of women's soccer coach Colby Hale through the 2024 season.

Hale's new contract calls for an annual salary of $265,000, which includes compensation for speaking engagements, media appearances and sponsorship obligations.

Hale can also receive a one-year contract extension and $25,000 annual pay raise for each of the Razorbacks' next two NCAA Tournament appearances.

The UA announced Hale's contract extension in a news release. Financial details were disclosed through a Freedom of Information Act request.

According to terms of an agreement signed in June 2019, Hale was previously under contract through December 2023 at a salary of $200,000 per year. He triggered a one-year extension and pay raise for NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Arkansas has transformed into an SEC powerhouse under Hale, who was hired in 2012. The Razorbacks have won or shared three consecutive SEC regular-season championships and Hale has been named league coach of the year twice.

Hale's new contract comes on the heels of Arkansas' 19-4-1 season that was the most successful in program history. The 19 wins were a record for the Razorbacks, who finished fifth nationally in attendance and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Hale is the Razorbacks' career wins leader with a record of 130-69-19.