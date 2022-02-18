Arkansas softball hosts Razorback Invitational

College Softball

Razorback Invitational

WHEN Friday-Sunday

WHERE Bogle Park

Friday

Arkansas vs. Western Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Illinois, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

Arkansas vs. Wichita State 12:15 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Longwood, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

Arkansas vs. Illinois, 12:15 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said her team could have played better in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge to open the season, but the Razorbacks are eager to enjoy the friendly confines of Bogle Park this weekend.

The No. 10 Razorbacks (3-2) will play five games in three days as part of the Razorback Invitational. They begin with a doubleheader today against Western Illinois and Illinois at 2:30.

Arkansas slipped one spot in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll this week, after losing twice to Washington in a matchup of two Top 10 teams in Mexico.

"I don't feel like we played that well, really across the board," Deifel said. "I think when you don't play that well and still come out 3-2, you're happy with that."

Deifel said the Huskies, who jumped from seventh to fifth this week, just outperformed the Razorbacks. Washington and All-American pitcher Gabbie Plain blanked Arkansas 8-0 in six innings in the first meeting. But the Razorbacks saw a 4-2 lead evaporate in the late innings and turn into a 10-5 loss in the second matchup.

"I don't think they're necessarily better when you go player for player, but they definitely played better than us on that opening weekend," Deifel said. "We're definitely a better offensive team than we showed though the whole weekend and we pitch it better, too, more so against Washington."

Razorbacks first baseman Danielle Gibson, a preseason All-America pick, and catcher Taylor Ellsworth were both bright spots in the opening weekend, earning all-tournament hon0rs. Gibson was a team-best 8-of-15 (.533) with two doubles and three RBI and four runs scored. Ellsworth has driven in a team-high five runs and came up a huge game-tying, three-run double in the bottom of the seventh against Memphis.

Deifel also praised the work of freshman Spencer Prigge at shortstop. Prigge came in as a corner infielder, but impressed with her defense in the fall and earned the starting spot at short.

Freshman Kacie Hoffman did not see action in Mexico, because of an undisclosed injury. But she should get some at-bats this weekend, Deifel said.

"She'll be in the lineup some this weekend and we're really looking forward to that ... it will be a little longer to play the field," Deifel said.

The Razorbacks will play a doubleheader against Wichita State and Longwood beginning at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, then finish the weekend with a single game against Illinois at 12:15.

This begins a lengthy homestand for the Razorbacks that includes 18 games. Arkansas is hosting two more events over the next couple of weekends. It will take on Nebraska, Southeast Missouri State and Kansas Feb. 25-27 in the Woo Pig Classic, then face Missouri State, Kennesaw State and Kansas City on March 3-6 as part of the Easton Razorback Rumble.

Arkansas also hosts Central Arkansas, which upset then-No. 14 LSU last weekend, on March 1 for a single game beginning at 5 p.m.

Arkansas won't hit the road again until March 11 when it heads to Harrisonburg, Va., to take part in the James Madison Dukes Invitational.