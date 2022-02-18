Arkansas Supreme Court rejects notion sovereign immunity protects state from voting rules lawsuit

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday denied claims -- at least for the moment -- that the state is lawsuit-proof in a ruling over litigation by the League of Women Voters, immigrant advocates and some voters that challenges the legality of new voter laws.

The case is scheduled to go to trial next month. The ruling is not the high court's final word on the matter.

Thursday's decision was based on arguments that state defendants, in this case Secretary of State John Thurston and the six-member state Board of Election Commissioners, are entitled to sovereign immunity from the suit as a matter of law.

The seven-page ruling, written by Justice Karen Baker, follows an October decision by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen rejecting the immunity defense. Baker says state defendants are not immune as long as the plaintiffs are only disputing the constitutionality of the laws and aren't seeking monetary damages from the state.

Reached for comment, the office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, which represents the state, said its lawyers were studying the ruling.

"The office will be reviewing today's decision by the Arkansas Supreme Court to determine the appropriate next step," a Rutledge representative said.

The high court will get a second chance to consider immunity. The attorney general is preparing to ask the state justices again for sovereign immunity protection from the litigation in response to a second Griffen ruling that the lawsuit can go to trial.

Griffin announced last week that Thurston and the commissioners have not presented sufficient evidence to be entitled to immunity on summary judgment grounds.

Lead plaintiffs Arkansas United and the League of Women Voters of Arkansas argue that the four laws targeted by the suit must be struck down as illegal, claiming that they are actually intended to keep poor and minority-group residents away from the ballot box or at least restrict their access to voting.

The laws at issue are Act 249, involving voter identification; Act 728, regulating campaigning around the polls during voting; Act 736, affecting how ballots are validated; and Act 973, which sets deadlines for mail-in absentee ballots.

The laws' defenders say the measures are necessary to strengthen election integrity and improve public confidence in the system. The General Assembly passed 24 laws related to election operations last year.

To reach her conclusions, Baker relied on a 2018 state Supreme Court case that she participated in that determined that the state's voter identification law was constitutional, four years after the high court had struck down an earlier version of the ID law.

Baker's ruling was not unanimous. Justice Rhonda Wood issued a concurring decision while Justice Shawn Womack dissented.

Womack stated that the Arkansas Constitution completely exempts state defendants from lawsuits without exception, regardless of whether the state has acted illegally or exceeded its authority.

"What does it mean when the constitution commands that something never happen? This court has read never as except for [limited] circumstances" Womack wrote. "Nowhere does the Arkansas Constitution contemplate an exception to sovereign immunity for unconstitutional, illegal, or ultra vires acts; a conclusion otherwise is purely this court's attempt at crafting public policy for the State."

Womack used his dissent to take issue with Wood's stand as failing to make a convincing argument.

Describing her view of the law as an "originalist interpretation" of the state constitution, Wood wrote that she wanted to address the importance of interpreting the constitution according to its original meaning.

She said the statement in Article 5 of the constitution -- "the state shall never be made a defendant" -- has been "misinterpreted in a way that could strip out citizens of vital constitutional protections." The true intent of the provision is to limit money damages that could be imposed on the state by its courts while allowing litigation against state officials who act illegally, Wood wrote.

At the Arkansas Supreme Court, the case is CV-21-581, John Thurston, in his official capacity as secretary of state of the State of Arkansas; Sharon Brooks; Bilenda Harris-Ritter; William Luther; Charles Roberts; James Sharp; and J. Harmon Smith, in their official capacities as members of the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners v. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas; Arkansas United; Dortha Dunlap; Leon Kaplan; Nell Matthews Mock; Jeffery Rust; and Patsy Watkins.