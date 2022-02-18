The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 17, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-157. Howard Togo Wood v. Arkansas Parole Board, John Felts, and Andy Shock, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Appellant's pro se motion to introduce new evidence. Affirmed; motion denied.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CR-00-587. Leonard Noble v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Petitioner's pro se fourth petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; motion to leave to file surresponse. Petition denied; motion denied.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-21-294. Michael Osburn v. Michelle Gray, Warden, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-21-415. Cleveland Evans v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Petitioner's pro se petition for writ of mandamus for extraordinary writ for expedited consideration and/or for writ to issue relief; motion of objection and for Arkansas Supreme Court to adjudicate the merits of this extraordinary writ of mandamus and/or to issue for relief. Petition granted in part and denied in part; motion denied.

CV-21-581. John Thurston, in His Official Capacity as Secretary of State of the State of Arkansas; Sharon Brooks; Bilenda Harris-Ritter; William Luther; Charles Roberts; James Sharp; and J. Harmon Smith, in Their Official Capacities as Members of the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners v. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas; Arkansas United; Dortha Dunlap; Leon Kaplan; Nell Matthews Mock; Jeffery Rust; and Patsy Watkins, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed. Wood, J., concurs. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-20-740. Sharvelt Marquette Mister v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed.

CR-21-356. Duane Spearman v. State of Arkansas, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-21-221. Wallace A. Gardner v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to amend appeal. Affirmed; motion denied.