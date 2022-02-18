Be who you are, UAPB students told

Author, preacher and entertainment producer DeVon Franklin challenged attendees of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Black History Month lecture via Zoom to live in their own truth.

To do so, Franklin suggested, each person must ask: "Are you going to live a life other than your truth to meet expectations, or are you going to have the courage to be who you really are and walk in that truth?" The 43-year-old author of "Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations" and "The Truth About Men" cautioned against living life for the culture.

"You've got to do it for yourself," said Franklin, a California native who's also produced movies such as 2016's "Miracles from Heaven" with Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah and 2014's "Heaven Is for Real" with Greg Kinnear.

"I'm going to repeat, because sometimes doing it for the culture means you've got to do what the culture tells you to do," Franklin preached. "No, you've got to walk in your truth, and if you walk in your truth, I guarantee you, it's going to have a positive impact on the culture. When you look at the greats we applaud and revere during Black History Month, they followed their truth, and the culture got better."

Franklin shared the theme "Living in Today's Truth" during the hour-long presentation, which was webcast by the Office of Student Involvement Leadership for the second year in a row as a measure against covid-19. The Rev. Al Sharpton was the program's keynote speaker last year.

Black Americans wouldn't have the freedoms they enjoy today had slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. done what the culture wanted him to do because "a lot of people" had differing points of view about how he should lead the push for social change, Franklin pointed out. Instead, King operated based on his truth, and the culture benefited, Franklin added.

Franklin is also known for co-writing the 2015 New York Times best-seller "The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life" with his then-wife, actress Meagan Good. The couple announced their divorce in December after nine years of marriage, but Franklin did not address the split Thursday.

Trent Wills, a UAPB student who commented that Franklin "dropped some major gems" of knowledge, shared a question from an audience member about how not to get wrapped up in the harmful side of Hollywood.

"It goes back to intention," Franklin said. "In order to really navigate your truth successfully, especially professionally, you've got to check your intention, and the intention is why you want to do it. So, my 'why' as to why I wanted to be in Hollywood is that I wanted to be part of an industry that can bring hope and inspiration to the world. That's why I wanted to be in Hollywood. I didn't go to Hollywood to be rich. I didn't go to Hollywood to be famous. I didn't go to gain notoriety."

Franklin said he went to Hollywood because his father died of a heart attack when Franklin was 9, and he said movies, television shows and church became his therapy to cope with the loss.

"As I got into the business, I was very clear on why I was there. I feel like I must have been on assignment," he said.

While Hollywood is known for masters of the big and little screens, Franklin begs to differ that the greatest actors live there. They could be living in Pine Bluff.

"You might be one of the greatest actors that this world has ever seen but nobody knows it because you're not living your truth," he said. "So, there's a difference between the presentation of who you'd like to be and the reality of who you are. And I need you to know the reality of who you are is going to be the path for which you are going to see the most success."