Biden warns: 'Very high' threat of Russia invasion





KYIV, Ukraine -- President Joe Biden on Thursday continued to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, while fear rose that a spike in violence in eastern Ukraine will provide the spark that ignites a wider conflict.

World officials raced for solutions as NATO allies rejected Russia claims that it was pulling back troops from exercises near the Ukrainian border. U.S. leaders issued some of their starkest, most detailed warnings yet about what could happen next.

Biden said the invasion threat remains "very high" because Russia has actually moved more troops toward the border with Ukraine instead of pulling any back.

Some Russia experts noted that Kremlin claims of a pullback before an attack have historical precedent: Reports of the last Russian troops leaving a rebel-held region of Georgia in 2008 were followed days later by an attack.

"Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden told reporters. He said the U.S. has "reason to believe" that Russia is "engaged in a false-flag operation to have an excuse to go in," but he did not provide details.

He added that "my sense is it will happen in the next several days," but he said a diplomatic resolution is still possible.

Biden also said he had no plans to speak again soon with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia is believed to have built up some 150,000 military forces around Ukraine's borders -- an estimated 60% of Russia's ground forces. The Kremlin insists that it has no plans to invade, but it has long considered Ukraine part of its sphere of influence and calls NATO's eastward expansion an existential threat.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's willingness to challenge the post-Cold War European security order means the bloc faces a "new normal."

Speaking at the U.N. Security Council, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed some conclusions of U.S. intelligence in a strategy that the U.S. and Britain have hoped will expose and preempt any invasion planning. The U.S. has declined to reveal much of the evidence underlying its claims.

Blinken told the diplomats that a sudden, seemingly violent event staged by Russia to justify invasion would kick it off. Blinken cited a "so-called terrorist bombing" in Russia, a staged drone strike, "a fake, even a real attack ... using chemical weapons."

The assault would open with cyberattacks, along with missiles and bombs across Ukraine, he said. Blinken said Russian troops will likely advance on Kyiv, a city of nearly 3 million people, and other key targets.

U.S. intelligence indicated that Russia also would target "specific groups" of Ukrainians, Blinken said, again without giving details.

In an implicit nod to Secretary of State Colin Powell's appearance before the Security Council in 2003, when he cited what proved to be false U.S. intelligence to justify the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Blinken added: "Let me be clear. I am here today not to start a war, but to prevent one."

HIGH ALERT

U.S. and European officials were on high alert for any Russian attempts to create a pretext for invasion, according to a Western official familiar with intelligence findings.

Ukrainian government officials shared intelligence with allies that suggested the Russians will try to shell the Luhansk area in the disputed Donbas region this morning as part of an effort to create a false reason to take military action, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Even without an attack, the sustained Russian pressure on Ukraine has hobbled Ukraine's shaky economy and put the entire nation under constant strain. Tensions soared Thursday in eastern Ukraine, the site of fighting that since 2014 has killed 14,000 people.

Separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian government shelling along the line of contact. Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said rebel forces returned fire.

Ukraine disputed the claim, saying separatists had shelled its forces, but the forces didn't fire back. The Ukrainian military command said shells hit a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska, wounding two teachers, and cut power to half of the town.

The head of the monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Yasar Halit Cevik, reported 500 explosions along the contact line from Wednesday evening to Thursday. Cevik told the Security Council that the tensions then appeared to ease, with about 30 blasts reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that the kindergarten shelling "by pro-Russian forces is a big provocation."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov countered: "We have repeatedly warned that the excessive concentration of Ukrainian armed forces in the immediate vicinity of the line of demarcation, coupled with possible provocations, could pose a terrible danger."

A 2015 deal brokered by France and Germany helped end the worst of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, but skirmishes have continued and a political settlement has stalled.

Western powers Thursday scrambled to avert, or prepare for, the eventual invasion.

NATO's defense ministers discussed ways to bolster defenses in Eastern Europe, while European Union leaders huddled over how to punish Russia if it invades. Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris are among political, military and diplomatic leaders heading to the annual security conference in Munich, Germany, that will see urgent consultations on the crisis.

China, a Russian geopolitical ally, accused Washington of "playing up and sensationalizing the crisis and escalating tensions." Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should "take seriously and address Russia's legitimate and reasonable concerns on security assurance."

PULLOUT DOUBTS

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin questioned the Russian troop-pullout claims.

"We've seen some of those troops inch closer to that border. We see them fly in more combat and support aircraft," he said. "We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea. We even see them stocking up their blood supplies. You don't do these sort of things for no reason, and you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home."

The U.S. assessment of Russian troop strength was buttressed by Britain's chief of defense intelligence, Lt. Gen. James Hockenhull, who said Russia "continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine."

"This includes sightings of additional armored vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine's borders," he said. "Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine."

Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company monitoring the Russian buildup, reported continued heightened military activity near Ukraine. It noted a new pontoon bridge and a new field hospital in Belarus.

Russia says the pullout, announced earlier in the week, will take time. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian tank and infantry units holding drills in the Kursk and Bryansk regions neighboring Ukraine were returning to their bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region. He said some were already back after a 435-mile journey.

Troops on maneuvers in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have moved back to Russia's North Caucasus, he said, and Russian troops in Belarus will return to their garrisons after war games end Sunday. Konashenkov didn't say how many were deployed or how many had returned.

Russia held out a new offer of diplomacy Thursday, handing the U.S. a response to offers to engage in talks on limiting missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.

The response, released by the Foreign Ministry, deplored the West's refusal to meet the main Russian security demands and reaffirmed that Moscow could take unspecified "military-technical measures" if the U.S. and its allies continue to stonewall its concerns.

At the same time, it said Russia was ready to discuss limits on missile deployments, restrictions on patrol flights by strategic bombers and other steps.

In Belarus, where thousands of Russian troops have been conducting joint exercises just across the border from Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko injected some uncertainty into previous pledges that the Russian force would withdraw when the drills conclude Sunday. He said he would consult with Putin today on how long the troops should stay.

"If we decide so, we will withdraw them in a day," he told reporters. "If we decide a month, they will stand here for a month. The armed forces will be here for as long as necessary." He also did not rule out maintaining some Russian military equipment in his country permanently, contradicting previous Belarusian statements that all of it would be withdrawn.

EU UNANIMITY

EU leaders held a short summit Thursday to push the chances of diplomacy to unlock the standoff and reaffirm their determination to impose consequential sanctions if Russia invades its neighbor.

The hastily called summit preceded a two-day EU-Africa meeting that took the 27 EU leaders to Brussels. It did not go into detail about what sanctions should be used or how those measures would hit the economies of the member states.

"Sanctions require unanimity of the member states," noted EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. "This unity is there in order to use it," he said, and when asked if it included often-recalcitrant Hungary, he added, "I said, all."

The main aim of the meeting was to make sure that even if sanctions hurt some member nations more than others, they would not affect the unity of the bloc.

Borrell insisted that if there were to be Russian aggression against Ukraine, he would immediately call the 27 EU foreign ministers to a special council "to propose the package of sanctions. And I'm sure that even when unanimity is required, the council will approve them."

The EU has joined the United Kingdom and the United States in insisting that Russia would be hit with major sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz joined others in warning about dire consequences, but said "at the same time we want to use all diplomatic possibilities we have."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "diplomacy has not yet spoken its last word. That is good, and we have still hope that peace will prevail."

Von der Leyen joined calls for Russia to provide proof that its troops are moving away from confrontation near the Ukraine border.

"Now we hear claims from Russia about pulling back troops, but we have not seen any signs so far of deescalation on the ground," she said. "To the contrary, we see that the buildup continues. Therefore, now we need deeds to trust the words we have heard. We will not let our guard down."

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau, Darlene Superville, Lorne Cook, Matthew Lee, Angela Charlton, Jill Lawless, Edith M. Lederer, Frank Jordans, Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller, Raf Casert and Sam Petrequin of The Associated Press; and by Alex Horton, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Rachel Pannett, Karen DeYoung, John Hudson, Missy Ryan, William Branigin, Robyn Dixon, Mary Ilyushina, Emily Rauhala, Serhiy Morgunov and Steve Hendrix of The Washington Post.





Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, detailing conclusions of U.S. intelligence on how Russia might use a staged event to justify invading Ukraine. “Let me be clear. I am here today not to start a war, but to prevent one,” Blinken said. (AP/Richard Drew)







A Ukrainian soldier stands outside a kindergarten building Thursday in Stanytsia Luhanska after the building was damaged by artillery fire. Ukrainian officials said two teachers were wounded and power was cut to half of the town on the front lines in eastern Ukraine. Separatist authorities and the Ukraine military blamed one another for the incident. (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)







A Ukrainian national guard soldier keeps watch Thursday at a mobile checkpoint along with Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)





