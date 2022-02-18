The world in brief: Brazil floods, mudslides toll up to 110





Brazil floods, mudslides toll up to 110

PETROPOLIS, Brazil -- The death toll from floods and landslides that swept down on the mountain city of Petropolis rose to at least 110 Thursday, and local officials said it could still rise sharply, with more than 130 people still unaccounted for.

The Rio de Janeiro state government confirmed the rising loss of life hours after local police announced 134 people are missing, many feared trapped in mud beneath the German-influenced city nestled in the mountains above Rio de Janeiro.

Torrents of floodwaters and mudslides dragged cars and houses through the streets of the city Tuesday during the most intense rainfall in decades. One video showed two buses sinking into a swollen river as its passengers clambered out the windows. Some didn't make it to the banks and were washed away, out of sight.

Survivors dug through the ruined landscape to find loved ones even as more landslides appeared likely on the city's slopes. A small slide Thursday prompted an evacuation but didn't cause injuries.

Rosilene Virginia said her brother barely escaped, and she considers it a miracle, but a friend hasn't been found.

"It's very sad to see people asking for help and having no way of helping, no way of doing anything," Virginia said as a man comforted her. "It's desperate, a feeling of loss so great."

As some people tried to clear away mud, others began burying relatives, with 17 funerals at the damaged cemetery.

Israeli military downs Hezbollah drone

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military Thursday said it shot down an unmanned aircraft launched into Israeli airspace by Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

The incident occurred just a day after Hezbollah's chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said the group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles into precision-guided munitions.

The Israeli military said it had monitored the drone "throughout the incident" before shooting it down. It gave no details but said it will "continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty."

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Israel considers the Iranian-backed Hezbollah to be its greatest immediate threat, possessing an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.

Israel has long expressed concerns that Hezbollah would obtain or develop guided missiles and attack drones.

Transport ship aflame, adrift in ocean

LISBON, Portugal -- A burning car transport ship drifted in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday after the vessel's 22 crew members were evacuated, the Portuguese navy said.

Ships in the area was warned that the 650-foot Felicity Ace was adrift near Portugal's Azores Islands after the crew was taken off Wednesday, Portuguese navy spokesman Cmdr. Jose Sousa Luis said.

The Felicity Ace can carry 18,700 tons of cargo. Typically, car transport ships fit thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their holds.

Volkswagen Group said the Felicity Ace was transporting some of its vehicles to the U.S. The ship's operator, Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, said it could not provide information about the cargo.

A Portuguese navy ship sailed to the ship, which was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers. The navy said the fire was still burning and showed a photograph of large clouds of white smoke billowing out.

The navy was to check on whether the cargo vessel was in danger of sinking or causing pollution, Sousa Luis said.

Storms lining up for northern Europe

BERLIN -- Meteorologists warned Thursday that northern Europe could be battered by a series of storms over the coming days after strong winds swept across the region overnight, killing at least five people, downing power lines and causing widespread travel delays.

Train service was halted in Scotland, Wales, parts of England and the Netherlands after trees and power lines fell during the storm, named Storm Dudley by Britain's Met Office weather service.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport warned travelers that flights would be delayed because of the high winds. Lufthansa and other airlines also canceled several flights because of the storm, which was nicknamed Ylenia in Germany.

The Dutch rail company, NS, said it was canceling all domestic and international trains as the country's weather service issued a warning for high winds. "It is possible that trees will blow onto tracks and cause dangerous situations," the service said.

Two motorists in Germany, one 37 and the other 55, were killed after trees fell onto their cars in Bad Bevensen, south of Hamburg, and in the Harz region southwest of Berlin. A car passenger died near Osnabrueck after the vehicle's trailer was blown into the path of a truck.

Two people also died in the Polish city of Krakow, where strong winds caused a construction crane to collapse.

Rescue workers help a resident evacuate amid risks of more mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars early Wednesday, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)







A resident stands on property destroyed by mudslides on the second day of rescue efforts in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A rescue worker cools his search dog in the water on the second day of rescue efforts after deadly mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A youth carries a fan as he and other residents evacuate the area on the second day of rescue efforts after mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A rescue worker takes a break on the second day of rescue efforts after deadly mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Relatives of 54-year-old woman Zilmar Batista, who died in the mudslides, attend her burial at the Municipal cemetery in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families buried their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Cemetery workers dig graves at the Municipal Cemetery to bury the victims of mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



The remains of 54-year-old woman Zilmar Batista, who died in the mudslides, are buried at the Municipal cemetery in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families buried their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Identification numbers are lined up at the Municipal Cemetery for the burials of mudslide victims in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)







A part of a damaged wall crashes onto the pavement during a storm Thursday in Berlin. (AP/Hannibal Hanschke)





