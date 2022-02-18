Today’s overall top 10 games

BOYS

BRYANT AT NO. 1 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

RECORDS North Little Rock 21-3, 10-0 6A-Central; Bryant 17-6, 10-2 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Johnny Rice; Bryant: Mike Abrahamson

NOTEWORTHY Bryant's loss to Cabot on Tuesday widened North Little Rock's lead in the standings, but a win today would get the Hornets right back in it. ... North Little Rock, which is ranked No. 14 in the ESPN top 25 national rankings, will play a makeup game at Conway on Saturday. ... Khasen Robinson had 17 points and both Drake Fowler and Gabe George had eight in Bryant's 45-36 win over Little Rock Catholic on Wednesday.

NO. 2 JONESBORO AT SEARCY

WHERE Lion Gymnasium, Searcy

RECORDS Jonesboro 21-3, 11-0 5A-East; Searcy 14-11, 5-6 5A-East

COACHES Jonesboro: Wes Swift; Searcy: Wayne Herren

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro received its tightest challenge in 5A-East play Tuesday when it held off West Memphis 44-34. ... Searcy picked up what may have been its biggest win of the season when it beat Greene County Tech. The Lions are now tied with the Eagles for the league's fourth playoff spot with three games left. ... The Golden Hurricane comfortably won the first meeting 73-41 last month.

NO. 3 MAGNOLIA AT WARREN

WHERE Warren Gymnasium, Warren

RECORDS Magnolia 22-0, 13-0 4A-8; Warren 3-16, 2-10 4A-8

COACHES Magnolia: Ben Lindsey; Warren: Joseph Anders

NOTEWORTHY Magnolia, the No. 1 team in Class 4A, has won all but one of its 4A-8 games by at least 16 points, with the past six games coming by a margin of least 34 points. ... Warren is looking to build off last previous game, which was a 40-37 loss at Monticello. The Lumberjacks had been beaten by 26 points at home against the Billies earlier. ... The Panthers will be the top seed in next week's 4A-South regional in Nashville and will play the fourth seed from the 4A-7 on Wednesday.

NO. 4 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT SYLVAN HILLS

WHERE Bear Arena, Sherwood

RECORDS Parkview 20-3, 11-0 5A-Central; Sylvan Hills 13-9, 6-5 5A-Central

COACHES Parkview: Scotty Thurman; Sylvan Hills: Kevin Davis

NOTEWORTHY Parkview had to rally from a rare halftime deficit to fend off Benton on Tuesday but have to shift gears in what will be its final road game of the season before the Class 5A state tournament begins next month in Sheridan. ... With three games to go, Sylvan Hills hold just a one-game lead for third place in the 5A-Central after losing at Beebe on Feb. 15. ... All of Parkview's league wins have been by double figures.

GREENE COUNTY TECH AT NO. 5 MARION

WHERE Patriot Arena, Marion

RECORDS Greene County Tech 13-10, 5-6 5A-East; Marion 19-5, 9-1 5A-East

COACHES Greene County Tech: Jeff Guiot; Marion: David Clark

NOTEWORTHY Marion steered clear in the second half of its 47-32 win over Greene County Tech nearly a month ago in Paragould. ... The Eagles have lost back-to-back games, which has cost them sole possession of fourth place. They'll play third-place West Memphis on Feb. 22 before closing out against rival Paragould. ... The Patriots are trying to keep pace with first-place Jonesboro, which they'll play a week from today.

SPRINGDALE AT NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Springdale 17-6, 8-3 6A-West; Fayetteville 19-4, 11-0 6A-West

COACHES Springdale: Jeremy Price; Fayetteville: Brad Stamps

NOTEWORTHY Victories in each of its next three games will ensure Fayetteville of a perfect conference season. ... Springdale would have to win out and have its rivals lose its final three to gain a share of the 6A-West crown. ... Ornette Gaines had 23 points for Fayetteville in its 53-50 road victory over Rogers on Tuesday.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN VS. NO. 7 FARMINGTON

WHERE Blackhawk Arena, Pea Ridge

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 9-17 4A-1; Farmington 26-1 4A-1

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Chuck Davis; Farmington: Johnny Taylor

NOTEWORTHY After losing four of its final five conference games, Shiloh Christian has reeled off two straight wins to clinch a spot in next week's 4A-North regional tournament. ... Farmington won 86-63 over the Saints 17 days ago in Springdale. ... The Cardinals have won 17 straight games and haven't suffered a setback since mid-December when it lost to Siloam Springs 55-45.

NO. 8 MAUMELLE AT BENTON

WHERE Panther Arena, Benton

RECORDS Maumelle 21-3, 10-1 5A-Central; Benton 11-10, 5-6 5A-Central

COACHES Maumelle: Michael Shook; Benton: Dexter Hendrix

NOTEWORTHY Benton played one of its best 5A-Central games of the season on Feb. 15 against No. 4 Little Rock Parkview but fell 66-56. The Panthers led at halftime. ... Maumelle outscored Benton 85-68 on Jan. 25 when Carl Daughtery Jr. eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE AT NO. 10 PINE BLUFF

WHERE McFadden Gymnasium, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Lakeside 17-5, 9-2 5A-South; Pine Bluff 17-6, 11-0 5A-South

COACHES Lakeside: Eddie Lamb; Pine Bluff: Billy Dixon

NOTEWORTHY Pine Bluff, winners of 11 games in a row, can gain at least a share of the 5A-South with its second win of the season over Lakeside. ... The Rams have won seven consecutive games, with their last defeat coming on Jan. 25 -- a 60-42 setback to the Zebras.

GIRLS

MOUNT ST. MARY AT NO. 1 CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS Mount St. Mary 4-20, 0-12 6A-Central; Conway 24-1, 10-0 6A-Central

COACHES Mount St. Mary: Lauren Lawrence; Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft

NOTEWORTHY Despite the way it's dominated its competition, Conway still has work to do before it can grab a piece of the 6A-Central crown. ... Mount St. Mary is hoping to snap a 16-game losing streak and win its first conference game since beating Little Rock Central in the final game of the 2019-2020 regular season. ... The Lady Wampus Cats have games next week at No. 4 Fort Smith Northside and Bryant.

BRYANT AT NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Bryant 16-7, 7-5 6A-Central; North Little Rock 21-3, 8-1 6A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Brad Matthews; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock has done what it has needed in order to stay close to top-ranked Conway in the conference standings. ... Bryant, which has won six straight, gave the Lady Charging Wildcats all they could handle until folding late in a 62-50 loss on Jan. 25. ... The Lady Hornets are just a half-game behind No. 4 Fort Smith Northside for third place in the 6A-Central.

PRAIRIE GROVE AT NO. 3 FARMINGTON

WHERE Blackhawk Arena, Pea Ridge

RECORDS Prairie Grove 15-10 4A-1; Farmington 26-1 4A-1

COACHES Prairie Grove: Kevin Froud; Farmington: Brad Johnson

NOTEWORTHY Prairie Grove fought tough in its previous games against Farmington but lost both. ... Prior to the start of this week's conference tournament, the Lady Tigers had lost three of its previous four. ... Farmington lost last season's 4A-1 conference title game to Pea Ridge 51-46 but take a 14-game winning streak into this year's semifinal.

NO. 4 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT CABOT

WHERE Panther Arena, Cabot

RECORDS Northside 19-4, 6-4 6A-Central; Cabot 13-10, 4-6 6A-Central

COACHES Northside: Rickey Smith; Cabot: Jay Cook

NOTEWORTHY Tuesday's loss to No. 2 North Little Rock likely knocked Northside out of the race for the league championship, but the Lady Bears are still in line to possibly get a first-round bye in the upcoming state tournament. ... Northside beat Cabot 50-44 in the last meeting.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 6 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHERE Wildcat Arena, Springdale

RECORDS Southside 6-17, 1-10 6A-West; Har-Ber 18-4, 10-0 6A-West

COACHES Southside: Robert Brunk; Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins

NOTEWORTHY Southside has won just two 6A-West games, but both have come against Springdale. Tuesday's win stopped an eight-game skid for the Lady Mavericks. ... The Lady Mavericks lost to Har-Ber 78-31 on Jan. 21.

MOUNTAIN HOME AT NO. 7 GREENWOOD

WHERE H.B. Stewart Arena, Greenwood

RECORDS Mountain Home 3-16, 2-9 5A-West; Greenwood 20-4, 11-0 5A-West

COACHES Mountain Home: Dell Leonard; Greenwood: Clay Reeves

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood can wrap up the 5A-West with a victory, thanks to Tuesday's gritty 63-57 victory over Siloam Springs. ... The Lady Bulldogs' past two wins over the Lady Bombers were by a total of 59 points.

NO. 8 BERGMAN VS. VALLEY SPRINGS

WHERE Wolves Den, Lincoln

RECORDS Bergman 34-0; Valley Springs 23-9

COACHES Bergman: James Halitzka; Valley Springs: Ryan Johnson

NOTEWORTHY The 3A-1 conference title comes down to the two teams that finished first and second during the regular season. ... Bergman has taken the past six meetings in the series and won both games by an average of 24 points.

NO. 9 JONESBORO AT SEARCY

WHERE Lion Gymnasium, Searcy

RECORDS Jonesboro 16-6, 10-1 5A-East; Searcy 2-20, 0-10 5A-East

COACHES Jonesboro: Jodi Christenberry; Searcy: Kim Sitzmann

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro made 12 three-pointers in a key 70-64 win over West Memphis in its first game this week. That mark was a season best for the Lady Golden Hurricane. ... Searcy has lost 19 consecutive games since it beat Little Rock Hall on Nov. 30. ... The Lady Lions have also dropped seven straight head-to-head matchups between the two.

NO. 10 LAKE HAMILTON AT TEXARKANA

WHERE Razorback Gymnasium, Texarkana

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 22-2, 11-0 6A-South; Texarkana 13-7, 5-6 5A-South

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Blake Condley; Texarkana: Dulincia Keener

NOTEWORTHY Lake Hamilton can ensure itself a portion of the 5A-South championship by winning at least one of its last three games. ... Texarkana is still battling for the final playoff spot in the standings with several teams. ... The Lady Wolves rolled 54-30 in the first game at Wolf Arena.

NOTE

No. 5 Melbourne is idle