Cards' last-second shots go awry

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Kennedy Todd-Williams, Deja Kelly and their North Carolina teammates were determined not to let a big upset slip away.

The 24th-ranked Tar Heels fought to the horn to make sure it didn't, too.

Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and UNC survived Louisville's two final-play missed shots to topple the third-ranked Cardinals 66-65 on Thursday night, setting off a midcourt celebration of a win with significant implications in the ACC regular-season race.

"Man, we just beat a really, really good basketball team, which is a signature win that we've been waiting for," third-year Tar Heels Coach Courtney Banghart said.

Todd-Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Tar Heels (20-5, 10-5 ACC), who rallied from 10 down before halftime to end an eight-game skid against the Cardinals in dramatic fashion.

After Todd-Williams' free throws, Louisville called timeout to set up a final play. As the clock dwindled down, Kianna Smith hit the front rim on a threer-point attempt. Chelsie Hall grabbed the rebound and tossed the ball up as she fell backward to the court. The ball crept around the rim from the right side to the left before slowly rolling off as the horn sounded.

The Tar Heels immediately mobbed each other, while Kelly -- who scored 18 points -- triumphantly motioned to the crowd for more noise.

Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points to lead Louisville (22-3, 13-2), which had won all eight meetings with UNC since joining the ACC for the 2014-15 season. Cochran added 12 of her 14 points after halftime.

In other women's games involving Top 25 teams Thursday night, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 12 rebounds Zia Cooke scored 20 points and South Carolina won its 12th consecutive with a 75-37 victory over Auburn. South Carolina (24-1, 12-1 SEC) took a 10-point lead in the first eight minutes, and Auburn (9-15, 1-12) could not catch up. ... Diamond Johnson scored 16 points, and No. 4 North Carolina State moved closer to an ACC title with a 92-61 victory over Wake Forest. The Wolfpack (23-3, 14-1) racked up its most points in any quarter this season -- 37 in the third -- on the way to its fifth consecutive victory. ... Aleksa Gulbe scored 20 points and Grace Berger had 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help No. 5 Indiana pull away for a 69-58 win over Northwestern. ... Alexis Morris scored 10 of her 23 points in the 17-3 run to close the game, Khayla Pointer finished with 18 points and No. 11 LSU beat Mississippi State 71-59 to win its fifth game in a row. LSU (22-4, 10-3 SEC) moved into a three-way tie with Florida and Tennessee for second in the conference standings, behind No. 1 South Carolina (24-1, 12-1). ... Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 77-72 victory over No. 18 Ohio State. It was the eighth consecutive win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3). ... Megan Abrams tied her career best with 27 points, Brittany Davis added 23 -- including four three-pointers -- and Alabama upset No. 12 Tennessee 74-64 to snap a three-game skid against the Lady Vols. JaMya Mingo-Young shot just 2 of 8 from the floor but finished with 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. ... Freshman Olivia Miles finished with 18 points and eight assists, Dara Mabrey scored six of her 11 points in overtime and No. 19 Notre Dame upended No. 16 Georgia Tech 72-66. Mabrey grabbed a rebound and fed Miles for a layup to open the scoring in the extra period and the Fighting Irish (20-6, 11-4 ACC) never relinquished the lead. ... Shaylee Gonzales had 19 points and eight rebounds, Paisley Harding added 18 points and No. 20 BYU eased past Loyola Marymount 77-54 for its 29th consecutive home victory. ... Elizabeth Kitley had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 points on six three-pointers, and No. 23 Virginia Tech routed Syracuse 102-53 for its fifth consecutive win. Virginia Tech set several program records in the victory, including its most points scored in an ACC game and the largest margin of victory in an ACC contest. ... Jenna Staiti scored 22 points for the second consecutive game against Missouri and No. 21 Georgia powered past the Tigers 74-49. Staiti also scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds in the Bulldogs' 72-62 win over Missouri on Jan. 17 in Columbia. ... Kendall Spray scored 15 points to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to a 64-48 victory over Kennesaw State. Spray sank two of her 3 three-pointers and scored eight as the Eagles grabbed an 18-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

MEN'S TOP 25

In men's Top 25 games Thursday night, Azuolas Tubelis scored 22 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 3 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Oregon State 83-69. The Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) have won seven in a row. Christian Koloko added 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds. ... Taze Moore had 14 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 12 points, and No. 14 Houston snapped a two-game losing streak with a 70-52 win over Central Florida. Jamal Shead chipped in 12 points and eight assists, and Kyler Edwards finished with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists for the Cougars (21-4, 10-2 American Athletic Conference). Houston shot 44% but struggled from behind the arc, going 7 of 23. ... KJ Williams had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Murray State to a 91-56 victory over Austin Peay. Tevin Brown scored 13 points, DJ Burns, Justice Hill and DaQuan Smith each had 11 and Trae Hannibal added 10 for the Racers (25-2, 15-0 Ohio Valley).

SUN BELT MEN

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 85,

ARK. LITTLE ROCK 70

David Azore scored 20 points and Texas-Arlington pulled away from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the second half for a Sun Belt Conference victory at the College Park Center in Arlington.

Texas-Arlington (11-14, 7-7) led 40-34 at the half and never allowed the Trojans to get any closer in the second half.

Myron Gardner led Arkansas-Little Rock (8-15, 3-8) with 24 points -- on 9 of 13 shooting -- and 11 rebounds. Jovan Stulic added 17 points and Jordan Jefferson scored 14.

TEXAS STATE 84,

ARKANSAS STATE 67

Mason Harrell scored 21 points and Isiah Small added 19 as Texas State cruised to a Sun Belt Conference victory over Arkansas State at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

Texas State (18-6, 9-3) jumped out to a 48-29 lead at the half.

Norchad Omier led the Red Wolves (15-9, 6-6) with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals while Desi Sills added 13 points.

ASUN WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 65,

BELLARMINE 58

Lucy Ibeh led Central Arkansas with 16 points and 12 rebounds in a ASUN Conference victory over Bellarmine.

UCA (9-15, 4-9) led 25-22 at the half and outscored the Knights 19-14 in the third quarter.

Ibeh also led her team wioth four steals. Carley Hudspeth added 14 points for Central Arkansas. Lashiyah Fowler and Randrea Wright each scored 12 for UCA. Wright handed out a game-high nine assists.

Bellarmine (3-21, 0-13) was led by Jaela Johnson's 18 points.