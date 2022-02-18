Sections
Chris Stapleton sets 'Road Show' tour stops in Rogers, North Little Rock

Concerts set for July 29 at Walmart AMP, Oct. 20 at Simmons Bank Arena by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 10:36 a.m.
Country star Chris Stapleton's "All American Road Show" tour will make stops July 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers and Oct. 20 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Country star Chris Stapleton brings his "All-American Road Show" to Arkansas twice — 7 p.m. July 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, with “special guests” Elle King and Madeline Edwards, and 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, with “special guests” King and Morgan Wade.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25:  $44.75-$119.75 in Rogers — call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com; $59.75-$119.75 in North Little Rock (plus service charges, six-ticket limit per household; visit ticketmaster.com).

Stapleton, already a five-time Grammy Award winner, has been nominated for three more — for Best Country Album (“Starting Over”), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”).

