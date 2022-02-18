Chris Stapleton sets 'Road Show' tour stops in Rogers, North Little Rock

Country star Chris Stapleton brings his "All-American Road Show" to Arkansas twice — 7 p.m. July 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, with “special guests” Elle King and Madeline Edwards, and 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, with “special guests” King and Morgan Wade.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25: $44.75-$119.75 in Rogers — call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com; $59.75-$119.75 in North Little Rock (plus service charges, six-ticket limit per household; visit ticketmaster.com).

Stapleton, already a five-time Grammy Award winner, has been nominated for three more — for Best Country Album (“Starting Over”), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”).