Church of God in Christ Women begin new initiative

The Department of Women of the First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Arkansas, Church of God in Christ will launch virtually an improved and expanded transformational ministry within the boundaries of the jurisdiction which spans 18 counties: Phillips, Monroe, Mississippi, St. Francis, Lee, Crittenden, Craighead, Cross, Jackson, Woodruff, White, Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Grant, Hot Spring, Garland, and Pulaski.

The launch of the Hannah Project will be virtual on March 24 at 7 p.m.

The research-based, study-planning process over the past 14 months informed the focus and the organizational model for better aligning our worship with our service. The question was, "How might the Arkansas First Department of Women improve and expand the alignment of our worship and our service toward transforming and sustaining respective communities within the boundaries of the jurisdiction?"

The challenge was to seek a way to become the difference we wished to see because of the presence of the Church of God in Christ in the 18 Arkansas counties and the Greenville, Texas, District comprising the Arkansas First Jurisdiction.

Two objectives provide the foundation for this improved and expanded ministerial initiative: (1) to promote a culture of effective ministry as evidenced by transformational and sustainable programs which are rooted in scriptural inspiration and which motivate, inspire, educate, and activate the participant; (2) to promote a culture of assessment, research, innovation, and engagement.

The Hannah Project, available from the International Department of Women, Church of God in Christ, is the guidance of choice. The Arkansas First Department of Women research and programming strategies to address given concerns, are influenced by the likes of the six components of the Hannah Project: Job Fair, Financial Literacy, K-12 Academic Success, Teenage Pregnancy Prevention, Second Chance (Re-Entry), and Marriage University.

Here are some examples of what compels the Arkansas First Department of Women:

• Arkansas ranks highest in the United States in Teen Pregnancy among the 15-19 age group. The highest rates of teen pregnancy exist in Phillips, St. Francis, Monroe, and Mississippi counties -- all are located within the boundaries of the Arkansas First Jurisdiction.

• Phillips County is the poorest in Arkansas: median income $26,652. One out of every 5.5 persons live in poverty -- also located in the Arkansas First Jurisdiction.

• In 2015-19, the median income was about $47,600, down 4% after adjusting for inflation from 2000. This was about 76% of the national median income, making Arkansas third to last in the nation on this indicator, just above Mississippi ($45,100) and West Virginia ($46,700). Median income was by far the lowest for Black or African American households at $32,100, close to the poverty threshold for a four-person family with two children (about $26,200).

• Arkansas has one of the youngest average marriage age among states, 24.8 years. Arkansas has the highest divorce rate in U. S., 10.7 per 1,000.

• Top reasons for divorce: incompatibility 43%, infidelity 28%, money issues 22%. Average age for first divorce is 30.

• Arkansas ranks third (57%) in the United States in prison recidivism. A recent study of individuals incarcerated found that approximately 25% did not have a high school diploma or GED and only 54% were working before their incarceration.

This initiative is not denominational and all reformations, organizations, social and corporate entities are invited to join with a leader in the respective geographic areas.

The Arkansas First Jurisdiction Department of Women (AR1JWD) has been, and continues to be, a vital and dynamic Ministry for more than 60 years in the structure of the Arkansas First Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ. Mother Hazel B. Deloney is the Jurisdiction Supervisor, Department of Women. Bishop Jewel R. Withers Jr. is the Prelate.

•

Eva McGee is the chair, advisory board/steering committee. For information, visit ar1cogicwd.org or contact Eva McGee -- leader of this ministry, at evam18693hannahproject@gmail.com.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to southeast Arkansas.